J.J. Abrams Talks Crafting the Final Shot of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

0

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–

The third trilogy of the Skywalker Saga comes full circle with the return of director J.J. Abrams. Abrams wasn’t planning to return after the completion of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but as he said back in 2017, when he was offered the chance to finish the story he started with characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Finn (John Boyega), “it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in Seven.” So the Star Wars storytelling baton was passed from Abrams to Rian Johnson and then back to Abrams again.

We’ll get the chance to see what Abrams accomplished with what he learned while making The Force Awakens when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. With that release date right around the corner now, I got the chance to sit down with Abrams to briefly discuss a few burning questions the Collider team had about the upcoming film. Check out the video at the top of this article to find out which character changed the most after the role was cast, why Abrams wanted Kylo Ren to reassemble his helmet in The Rise of Skywalker, and what his experience was like not only crafting the final shot of The Rise of Skywalker, but the final shot of the entire Skywalker Saga.

Looking for even more The Rise of Skywalker coverage? Keep an eye out for our conversation with Kelly Marie Tran and Naomi Ackie coming soon, but right now we’ve got you covered with an interview with Daisy Ridley that you can watch right here and a conversation with Adam Driver that you can watch over here.

J.J. Abrams: