It goes without saying that J.J. Abrams is one of the most influential storytellers of the 21st century, for better or worse. While Abrams’ critics might decry him as nothing more than a man of spectacle who offers empty “mystery boxes” as marketing ploys, he’s certainly talented at making exciting, finely-tuned films that find the right mix of action, comedy, and nostalgia. Except for the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams’ cinematic filmography has quite a few gems like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Mission: Impossible III, Star Trek, and Super 8. However, if Abrams does intend to relaunch his career in a major way, he should be looking to the small screen as his next big venture. It’s easy to forget that the director who brought to life some of the most profitable films ever made got his start creating prestige television shows long before it was cool to do so.

Abrams got an early start in the industry as a screenwriter and even wrote a few genuine classics with Regarding Henry and Armageddon. However, Abrams saw the potential in the Twin Peaks model of television; creating a serialized, addictive genre series had the potential to inspire significant viewership from an engaged audience. Alias, Felicity, and particularly Lost were early entries into this new era of “event television” that Abrams helped usher in at the beginning of the 21st century. In the years since, his role as the leader of Bad Robot has led to the development of even more great shows, including Westworld, Mr. Robot, Lovecraft Country, Being Human, and Fringe.

Abrams’ level of involvement with these shows varied, but they undoubtedly had a major impact on what would become one of the most significant shifts to affect the entertainment ecosystem in the past few generations. “Prestige television” quickly became a form of storytelling that rivaled films, and the advent of streaming services has blurred the lines between them even further. The ramifications of COVID-19 only exacerbated changes that were already in effect. Considering that Abrams’ cinematic career may have certainly reached its critical low with The Rise of Skywalker, returning to his roots seems ideal.

J.J. Abrams Launched Influential Shows

It’s notable that Abrams always had an eye for the types of stories that would grow to become dominant on streaming television; romantic dramas, action thrillers, and mystery puzzle boxes simply work better over the course of a 22-episode season that can spend a generous amount of time developing each character. At the same time, Abrams certainly understood star power when he saw it; his work was responsible for launching the careers of Keri Russell, Jennifer Garner, Daniel Dae Kim, Evangeline Lily, and Jeremy Davies, among others. He also was an early proponent for Damon Lindelof, whose contributions to prestige television are just as notable as Abrams’.

While Abrams’ depiction of female characters in Star Trek Into Darkness and The Rise of Skywalker has been criticized, he did play an important role in launching a female-driven series with Felicity in what became a star-making role for Russell before she landed her role on The Americans. She starred as the titular college student, whose romantic odyssey spanned four seasons, each dedicated to one year in her educational experience. Felicity was significantly impactful on younger viewers, and the series’ co-creator Matt Reeves had the dexterity needed to prevent the show from slipping into melodrama. Abrams understood that a show’s hook needed to be established early on, and the speculation over Felicity’s eventual romantic partner did the trick perfectly.

With Alias, Abrams created another empowering female series, this type with an espionage slant. The spy action series that launched Garner launched alongside a new generation of feminist genre shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dark Angel, Xena: Warrior Princess, and La Femme Nikta, and inspired an engaged fanbase that followed its mysteries every week. The central tension of whether Sydney Bristow (Garner) could mask her secret identity and profession from her personal companions was another compelling hook; it also signified that Abrams knew when a change-up was necessary, as Felicity began adopting more “treasure hunting” storylines in its later seasons.

The ‘Lost’ Effect on Television

It’s hard to underestimate how significant Lost was during its peak. The very notion of “event television” that had a water cooler effect began with Lost, and the series’ dense mythology continues to inspire theories to this day. Abrams almost certainly understands how to engage with a passionate fanbase, as the audience he inspired with Lost was just as opinionated as the Star Wars and Star Trek fans he’d end up delighting (and irritating) later in his career. This sort of dynamic can be fraught, but in an industry that’s increasingly relying on previously established intellectual property, it’s essential knowledge to learn. Returning to television would be a great way for Abrams to pass on what he’s learned to a broader crew of storytellers and artists.

While his films each have their qualities, the two-part series premiere of Lost is easily the best thing that Abrams has ever directed. It embodies everything he does well; there’s a generous mix of humor, action, character development, and intrigue, and it proved that Abrams was much better at starting stories rather than finishing them. Opening up dozens of mystery boxes in one film can grow irritating to audiences who simply want to enjoy a standalone experience, but on television, it’s completely different. Viewers need a reason to get hooked on a story, particularly when buzzy streaming shows seem to be canceled at an alarming rate.

Abrams has received a fair amount of criticism throughout his career, but as a director, producer, and originator of ideas, his contributions are significant. Having him dedicate several years to a single film seems like a waste of his talents. Since none of his films are based on original ideas (Super 8 is clearly modeled on specific Amblin films), it would be great to see Abrams create a new property. Television seems like the best outlet for him to do so.