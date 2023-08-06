The Big Picture J.K. Rowling's transphobic views and hateful comments have caused many former fans to disengage from the Harry Potter franchise.

The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle has decided to remove Rowling from their Harry Potter display to minimize her impact.

Project manager Chris Moore's efforts to support the trans community and honor the joy the franchise once gave are exciting and powerful.

J.K. Rowling was once at the top of her game until she shared her transphobic views and hateful comments on the internet time and time again. Rowling–who is famous for writing the Harry Potter series–through a series of blog posts, tweets, and more, has shown that she has no plans to stop spreading hate towards the trans community. So the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Washington (also known as the MoPOP) has decided that their Harry Potter display does not have to include the creator of the franchise.

Project manager Chris Moore is transgender and uses the pronouns he/they. They are the Exhibitions Project Manager at MoPOP. Moore, in a blog post, talked about the decision to remove Rowling from the display and how Rowling's views has made them an "ex-fanatic" of the series. A mood that many former fans of the Boy Who Lived understand very well. Many of us have taken to either pretending Rowling doesn't exist when we talk about our favorite characters or not talking about the series as a whole. So Moore using their place within MoPOP to show Rowling that "fans" of her franchise have a voice, and we're not afraid to use it is delightful.

In Moore's post, they explained the choice to erase Rowling from the exhibit, writing:

“There’s a certain cold, heartless, joy-sucking entity in the world of Harry Potter and, this time, it is not actually a Dementor. We would love to go with the internet’s theory that these books were actually written without an author, but this certain person is a bit too vocal with her super hateful and divisive views to be ignored. For the time being, the curators decided to remove any of her artefacts from this gallery to reduce her impact. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s what we were able to do in the short-term while determining long-term practices.”

Image Via Warner Bros.

Rowling's Tarnished Legacy

The reality is that Rowling's books provided a haven for so many and then she unceremoniously ripped it from us all with her horrendous views and her hate filled rants about the trans community. Her constantly tweets and mentions of how much she dislikes the trans community has made it so that many former fans of the franchise don't want to engage with it at all. Moore heading up these changes at MoPOP and making sure that the trans community feels supported while also acknowledging the joy this franchise once gave to its audiences is powerful, and it is exciting to see where Moore's work takes the exhibit.

Check out Collider's interview with Harry Potter Star – Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood forWeird: The Al Yankovic Story below: