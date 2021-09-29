Michelle Schumacher's thriller The Woods has found its murderous sociopath in J.K. Simmons, reports Deadline. In addition to Simmons, Downton Abbey star Allen Leech, Narcos: Mexico leading lady Fernanda Urrejola, and Isabelle Anay have signed onto the project.

The Woods is about a teenage girl suffering from anxiety, due to a tragic event from her past, who finds herself hunted through the woods by a sociopath on a murderous rampage — which is where Simmons factors in, as a character named Wade. The screenplay was written by Schumacher and Carolyn Carpenter.

As it turns out, Schumacher and Simmons have been married for 25 years and this is not the first time the two have collaborated on a project. He starred in her drama I'm Not Here, comedy 3 Geezers!, and her short film The Floor. In a quote to Deadline, Simmons spoke about his upcoming role in The Woods, saying:

"I didn't want to play any truly scary bad guys when our kids were young, partly because of how it might affect them if they saw the film and also because I didn't want to bring that energy home with me after an intense day on the set."

Earlier this year, Simmons showed how capable he is of being truly sociopathic, by lending his voice to the character of Omni-Man in Amazon Video's superhero animated series Invincible. He is perhaps best known for playing Daily Bugle's J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man franchise, including the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Woods will be produced by Randle Schumacher for Rubber Tree Productions. No release date has been announced yet.

