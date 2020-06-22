J.K. Simmons Says He’s Already Shot His Next Appearance as J. Jonah Jameson

There’s more J. Jonah Jameson on the way, folks. Superhero fans were given a delicious surprise in the end credits for Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far from Home, which saw J.K. Simmons reprising his iconic role as J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy albeit with a twist. The J. Jonah Jameson who inhabits the world of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is a bit more tethered to reality than the one from Raimi’s trilogy of Tobey Maguire movies, as Jameson appeared at the very end of Far from Home to reveal Spider-Man’s true identity to the world. Indeed, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, JJJ is very much an Alex Jones-type personality, with The Daily Bugle now existing as a conspiracy theory website and digital show not unlike Jones’ InfoWars. It was a brilliant twist on how the character fits into the world we live in today, and provided a tantalizing tease for more Spider-Man adventures ahead.

And Simmons has confirmed that yes, he’ll be reappearing as J. Jonah Jameson. In fact, as he revealed on SiriuXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, he’s already shot his next turn as JJJ:

“Well yeah, [I’ll be back as J. Jonah Jameson] that’s the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far from Home… There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.”

The question, though, is in what movie does Simmons reprise his role? The next Spider-Man sequel with Tom Holland hasn’t even started filming yet, so the Oscar-winning actor’s comments here suggest he shows up in a different Marvel Comics adaptation before Spider-Man 3, and there are a couple of likely culprits.

If we’re talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the following MCU movies are either already shot or were in the midst of being shot before the COVID-19 shutdown:

There’s also the possibility that Simmons reprised the role for one of the following MCU Disney+ shows, which we know were in production before the COVID-19 shutdown:

But there’s yet another possibility that makes less creative sense but could be far more likely. Sony Pictures has been moving forward with its own Marvel Comics adaptations using Spider-Man characters separate from the Tom Holland movies, which are co-productions with Marvel Studios. This includes films like Venom, the upcoming Venom sequel, and the upcoming Morbius movie. The trailer for the latter film showed Michael Keaton’s Vulture showing up after his role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which suggests Sony is using characters from the Holland movies in its own non-MCU movies.

So, long story short, it’s possible that Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson will pop up in Morbius (which stars Jared Leto as a vampire) or Venom 2 (which is in production). An appearance in either one of those films would be less exciting given that those movies are not crafted by the brilliant minds behind the MCU movies, so I’m kind of holding out hope for a JJJ cameo in Black Widow or something.

I suppose we’ll find out sooner or later, but then JJJ will surely have at least a recurring role in the Spider-Man: Far from Home sequel, which was supposed to start filming this summer before the COVID-19 shutdown pushed everything back.

What do you think folks? In which non-Spider-Man movie do you think J. Jonah Jameson will appear next?