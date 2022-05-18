From Amazon Studios, the fantasy drama series Night Sky follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who have built a life and a family together, and who have also discovered a chamber in their backyard that allows them to access another planet. At the same time that they’re keeping that secret from everyone in their lives, a mysterious young man (Chai Hansen) shows up who brings even more questions to their doorstep.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Simmons talked about what drew him to Night Sky, why this was such a relatable character for him, his experience working with co-star Spacek, and how well he can play both chess and pool compared to Franklin, who plays both in the series. He also talked about how surprised he was to get the call to reprise J. Jonah Jameson for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Commissioner Gordon for Batgirl, and the new side of Gordon that audiences will get to see.

Collider: I really enjoyed this. Aside from the portal to another planet in their shed, did this feel like a very relatable story, couple and character? Was it easily identifiable, as a family with the love and loss of a lifetime, when you take out this fantastical idea of being able to look at another planet through their shed outside?

J.K. SIMMONS: Yeah, absolutely and that’s what drew me to it. That, and Sissy Spacek, who was already attached to it when I had the opportunity to come on board. As is my wont, I don’t read synopses or log lines. I just like to read the script. So, the story unfolded, and I thought it was a story about this old couple in their house in some small town in Illinois. It was very compelling, and I had no idea that it was gonna become this diverse fantastical tale of international and interstellar intrigue. It was just one bonus after another. But if it had been eight episodes about me and Sissy sitting in our house in Farnsworth, Illinois, I still would’ve been excited to do it.

You took over this role from another actor, which is not an uncommon thing to happen. Because of that, did you have time to prepare and do whatever your normal process is, or did you have to jump right in?

SIMMONS: I jumped right in, but I’ve been doing this for a while, so unless there’s something very specific to prepare, like a skill that’s called for that I don’t have, or a foreign accent or dialect, like with Being the Ricardos recently, where I spent a lot of time ahead of that preparing, watching material and reading, this was playing a character who, to me, was immediately relatable. It’s basically my dad’s family. My dad was a farm boy from West Central Illinois, and his whole family were small town people from around there, who I got to spend some time with while we were shooting, which was a nice little bonus. So, it was a very relatable character, and Sissy was a wonderful actor to work with. And then, there was Chai [Hansen] and Kiah [McKirnan] and Adam [Bartley], and the whole cast, as we went along. It was really just a question of hitting the ground running, and we very quickly melded, as an ensemble.

What is Sissy Spacek like, as a scene partner? Is it a luxury to know that, even if you don’t know her at all, you know she’s going to deliver in scenes that you work with her on?

SIMMONS: Yeah. That I knew, having seen her work for her entire career. She’s been doing film and television a lot longer than I have, because I did nothing but theater for 20 years, so I obviously had confidence in her. I knew that she could deliver and that she’s a wonderful actor. But I didn’t know her at all. I do this more and more now, but I just started calling people that I knew had worked with her, that I trusted, and asked, “Is she as nice as she seems? Am I right? Is there anything I should know? Is she a crazy person?” And of course, I got nothing but good reports about her. She’s one of the sweetest people on the planet, and just a joy to work with. I don’t want to give away spoilers, but there are lots of intimate, homey scenes, and then it gets more fantastical as it goes, but our relationship – Franklin and Irene’s relationship – remains the core of the story.

You got to reprise your role of J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and you got to reprise the role of Commissioner Gordon for Batgirl. Which phone call were you more surprised to get, or were you equally surprised about both of those things?

SIMMONS: Probably equally surprised, maybe slightly more by Commissioner Gordon. The Sam Raimi movies were just a gift from on high for me, well, not from on high, from Sam Raimi, and he’s not that tall. Those were a great experience, even if they hadn’t become these iconic films. And then, when the next iteration of Spider-Man came around, there was no JJJ. And then, the next iteration came around. Who knew? I certainly didn’t expect it.

And then, when the call came for the first reappearance of JJJ, it was a complete surprise. In fact, I think it was an afterthought on the part of Marvel because the movie was done and they wanted to do a little add-on thing as a teaser for there being more JJJ in the future. I was just thrilled and excited to be a part of it, and to jump into a new version of that universe with a new director, Jon [Watts], who was brilliant and wonderful. I was very excited to do it and am looking forward to doing more.

And then, with Commissioner Gordon, when the DC Universe went a different way after Justice League. I thought, “Well, there’s a different Batman, so there will likely be a different Commissioner Gordon.” And indeed, there was. Jeffrey Wright is playing Commissioner Gordon. That one was extra shocking because now it’s like, “Wait a minute, they got a new one and he’s right now, but it’s the multiverse now.” Maybe down the road, there will be a movie where Jeffrey Wright and I, and everybody who’s ever played Commissioner Gordon, will show up in a Batman movie.

The multiverse will break your brain, if you try to think about it too hard, but I love that. It seems like we’ll be getting a different side of Commissioner Gordon for Batgirl. How cool was it to get the opportunity to do that?

SIMMONS: Batgirl was a treat, for a number of reasons. My little bit in Justice League was, at the time, meant to be, “Look, we’re gonna introduce this guy and we’re gonna see more of him in the future.” I didn’t have a whole lot to do. In Batgirl, because of the relationship between Commissioner Gordon and his daughter, it’s much more of a domestic aspect of Jim Gordon. We do get to see some fun, out in the street . . . Well, I’m gonna stop now because I really don’t wanna do any spoilers. But it was fun to do the stuff with Leslie Grace, who plays Batgirl, and get to portray a different aspect of Jim Gordon, other than as Commissioner Gordon.

You play chess in Night Sky, and you also play pool in it. Are you a chess player and a pool player? Do you prefer one or the other? Where did that come from?

SIMMONS: I am decidedly mediocre at both. I learned to play chess when I was a kid, and I’ve had a chess set most of my life. We taught our kids the basics when they were little. I used to play chess by mail in the ‘70s and ‘80s, with a friend of mine, Professor Michael Smith, if you’re [reading this], but never got really good. I never really studied it. I never read the books by the masters.

And very much the same with pool. I messed around when I was a kid. My parents were barely paying the mortgage, so it’s not like we had a pool table. But then, in the bars in Montana when I was in my twenties, I would throw away some quarters. One time, when I was away shooting a film and our kids were little, I came home and my wife and kids had transformed our former living room, which was this weirdly formal Ozzie and Harriet kind of living room that nobody ever did anything in, and there was a pinball machine and a pool table and a ping-pong table.

It had become this giant rec room. So, you would think, 15 years later, having had a pool table in my house, I would be pretty good at pool, but I’m not. My kids are pretty good. Well, no, I take that back. Our son is pretty good. The rest of us in the family are still complete hackers at the pool table.

That’s what movies are for. They can make you look good.

SIMMONS: Exactly. I know enough that they can at least do one shot for, “Yes, it’s actually him. Yes, the ball actually went in the pocket. No trick photography required.”

Night Sky is available to stream at Prime Video on May 20th.

