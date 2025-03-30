It is easy to forget that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, there were legitimate concerns as to whether or not the film industry would ever be able to recover. With many theaters being closed and productions forced to halt halfway through filming, audiences were in desperate need of a sense of escapism that spoke to the uncomfortable feelings of having to repeat the same things over and over again. Thankfully, that relief came in the form of Palm Springs, a hilarious science fiction comedy that revitalized the Groundhog Day formula to examine the struggles of an infinite vacation. Although there are many components of the film that are worthy of praise, Palm Springs became a lot more intense and hilarious as a result of the scene-stealing supporting role from J.K. Simmons.

Who Does J.K. Simmons Play in ‘Palm Springs'?