Netflix has revealed a new trailer for Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum, a new original comedy special featuring the beloved comedian. The special is set to be released this month and marks the fourth collaboration between Koy and Netflix.

While the new trailer keeps the secrecy over the new jokes Koy prepared for the comedy special, we can already tell the comedian will be once again exploring his own life and his family relationships in Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum. In the trailer, we can already see Koy joking about how fast the media have changed, which creates a generational gap in the use of technology. While kids are used to downloading 4K movies in less than a minute, some of us still remember the pain of fighting over the few copies of a movie in a rental store to catch the newest releases. So, while the trailer only gives us a peek at the special, we can already tell that it will be another hilarious comedy show by Koy.

Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum is the first collaboration of the comedian with Netflix since 2020’s In His Elements. The comedian also appears in Netflix’s originals Comin' In Hot and Live from Seattle.

Image via Netflix

Live from Seattle remains one of Koy’s favorite shows to this day, as he revealed that it was the hardest comedy special he ever recorded. Koy used his own money to fund the special after being refused even by Netflix. However, after the show proved successful, the streaming platform bought the exclusivity rights and began their long and profitable partnership. Talking with Collider about his early career, Koy said:

“That [Live from Seatle] was my heart, my everything because I wore every hat. The risk was extremely high and the reward was zero because no one wanted it. And even though everyone said no. And I mean, everyone. Everyone said, no, they didn't want my special, and I didn't care. And my manager and I decided to shoot it, and we used our money.”

Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum is directed by Shannon Hartman. The comedy special is executive produced by Koy, Hartman, Joe Meloche, and Michelle Caputo. Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum comes to Netflix on September 13. Check out the new trailer and the comedy special’s synopsis below.