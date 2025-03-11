Emma Laird has gotten to work with some top-shelf talent of late. Last year, she was part of the cast of The Brutalist, featuring Best Actor winner Adrien Brody, and returned to Mayor of Kingstown, led by Jeremy Renner. Before that, in 2023, her career united her with Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Tom Holland, and Amanda Seyfried between A Haunting in Venice and The Crowded Room. Her luck in the actor lottery has yet to run out too, as she's due to join a star-studded cast in Cary Joji Fukunaga's Blood in Snow, featuring her upcoming 28 Years Later co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the top of the call sheet. With all the talent involved, the actress has high hopes that the film won't just be a success, but a gratifying experience for her thanks to the team's wonderful personalities.

Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub spoke to Laird at our SXSW Media Studio at the Cinema Center about her new film Satisfaction, which led to a discussion of Blood on Snow. The feature is based on a Jo Nesbø novel of the same name with the author penning the screenplay himself with revisions by Ben Power. Set in Oslo, it follows a talented hitman, played by Taylor-Johnson, who is tasked by his boss to take out his cheating wife. There's only one problem — he's the person the boss's wife has been having an affair with, and he's in love with her. While his boss is caught in a power struggle with another prominent crime lord, the fixer is forced to wrestle with his morals and his love as he tries desperately to avoid finishing the job, a choice that could lead to dire consequences for everyone.

While Laird couldn't offer too much detail about how the film plays with the original story, she was quick to gush about the team she got to work with. Fukunaga, who is coming off of Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air, got plenty of praise, but she specifically highlighted Taylor-Johnson among the cast that includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Eva Green, Ben Mendelsohn, and more as one of the people she was most excited to work with again because of his generosity. She shared:

"Cary Fukunaga, who did True Detective and did the last Bond film. Wonderful director. It’s his next thing. It’s a Jo Nesbø adaptation of the book, same title. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, myself, Eva Green, and Ben Mendelsohn. It’s amazing. He’s shooting it on film, and it’s set in the ‘70s. I don’t know what I can say. It’s just wonderful. I can say, as well, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is maybe one of my favorite actors I’ve ever worked with. The way he shows up on set is so enthusiastic and so talented. I feel like he is, in some way, still so underrated. He supported me through sometimes I’d have creative blocks, and he was the most generous co-star I could ask for. I have high hopes for it. But yeah, all very exciting. I feel really grateful. Thank you for saying that."

'Blood on Snow' Isn't the Only Jo Nesbø Adaptation on the Way