Hang on to your hats, everyone, a new Jo Nesbø adaptation is officially in the works. A new report from Deadline revealed that Nesbø's hit novel, The Night House, is the latest in a long line to receive a film adaptation, which is currently eyeing a production start next spring. Nesbø will team up with Frederik Wikström, who recently received a producing credit for working with Tom Hanks on A Man Called Otto, to adapt the film. The Night House is a horror story set in a small town in America in the mid-1980s (need we say more?) that follows Richard, a recently orphaned boy who is sent to live with his relatives in the remote town of Ballantyne. Everything changes for Richard when, one day, he witnesses one of his classmates get sucked through the phone receiver after participating in a prank call.

The local police in Ballantyne believe Richard to be responsible for the child's disappearance. However, no one other than Karen, a fellow teenager in his class, believes what he saw was real. Together, the two venture on a dangerous journey to solve the mystery of the missing classmate and also prove Richard's innocence, but evil forces and dark magic stand in their way. Jesper Ganslandt has been tapped to direct the adaptation of The Night House. Ganslandt most recently directed several episodes of Snabba Cash, the Netflix Original Series starring Evin Ahmad. He also worked on the 2019 drama thriller 438 Days, and the 2018 action/crime flick Beast of Burden, which stars Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe.

'The Night House' Isn’t the Only Jo Nesbø Adaptation To Get Excited About

Image via Vintage Digital

Earlier this month it was announced that two of the biggest stars in Hollywood were teaming up for another Jo Nesbø adaptation. Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will both star in Blood on Snow, with Cary Fukunaga directing. Both Hardy and Taylor-Johnson each have movies dominating the Peacock streaming charts at the moment, with The Bikeriders, which Hardy stars in alongside Austin Butler, and The Fall Guy, which Taylor-Johnson features in with Ryan Gosling, each refusing to depart the Peacock top 10. Prison Break star Peter Stormare will also star in an upcoming Jo Nesbø adaptation of Detective Hole.

The Night House is aiming to begin filming next spring. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and follow closely to be the first to know when the next Jo Nesbø adaptation is announced. You can stream Snabba Cash on Netflix to get an idea of Ganslandt's directorial style.

