Known for her work in theater — even earning Tony Awards for the plays in which she partook — in television, and film, Joan Allen is a powerhouse actor who has understandably captured the attention of critics and global audiences alike with her undeniable gifts. Over the years, Allen has starred in several memorable productions, helping cement her professional path as a genuinely interesting one.

Allen's versatility and ability to take on different roles, from vulnerable characters to independent and authoritative ones, play a part in what makes her such a great talent in her field. When acting, Allen conveys emotion in a powerful way that elevates each film, though she is also subtle enough to excel in less dramatic roles. From biographic dramas like Nixon to crime thrillers such as Manhunter, we invite readers to look back at some of the best Joan Allen movies, which we ranked based on the star's acting efforts and their overall quality.

10 'Nixon' (1995)

Director: Oliver Stone

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

This biographical movie by Oliver Stone is likely to appeal to politics enthusiasts for obvious reasons; it focuses on the life and career of Richard Nixon, who is played to perfection by Anthony Hopkins, focusing on his struggles and the Watergate scandal that led to his resignation as President of the United States.

Those keen on intriguing character studies — which also happen to provide insight into the life of one of the biggest figures in United States politics — are probably going to enjoy watching Stone's movie, especially given the way it deals with themes of power, leadership, and corruption. Allen delivers a strong performance as Pat Nixon, elevating the narrative and adding depth to Hopkins' portrayal of the iconic figure.

Watch on Hoopla

9 'Pleasantville' (1998)

Director: Gary Ross

Image via New Line Cinema

Centering around two 1990s teens, David (Tobey Maguire) and Jennifer (Reese Witherspoon) transported into a 1950s TV show called Pleasantville, Gary Ross's movie highlights the contrasting behavior between modern and old-school societies. Slowly, as the two introduce change through their contemporary demeanor, they gradually paint the show's black-and-white world with vibrant color.

Pleasantville's engaging and creative concept and screenplay are two of its strongest elements — they shed light on the differences between now and then while offering a fun blend of the vintage and modern. The symbolism and visual effects are also worth noting, as well as their strong acting efforts. Joan Allen is particularly fantastic as David and Jennifer's TV mother, and her character arc from a repressed housewife to a strong and independent individual is hands-down one of the best aspects of the film.

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Face/Off' (1997)

Director: John Woo

Image via Paramount Pictures

John Woo's action thriller plays like a game of cat and mouse. John Travolta is an FBI Special Agent who undergoes a face transplant to assume the identity of terrorist Castor Troy, played by Nicolas Cage, to foil a bomb-related scheme with chaotic results.

While it almost goes without saying that Travolta and Cage deliver two remarkable performances in this action-packed examination of identity, revenge, and duality, Allen, too, does a wonderful job at playing Sean's wife, doing so in a heartfelt and authentic way that adds to its narrative. Thanks to its gripping premise, fantastic choreographies, and great overall execution, Face/Off was both a critical and commercial success, grossing over $245 million worldwide.

Watch on Fubo

7 'Searching for Bobby Fischer' (1993)

Director: Steven Zaillian

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Steven Zaillian's Searching for Bobby Fischer, a young chess prodigy, Josh Waitzkin (Max Pomeranc) proves to be nearly just as talented as the legendary chess player Bobby Fischer. In the meantime, Bobby navigates the world of chess and attempts to balance his natural abilities with his childhood alongside his parents and mentors.

It is very likely for anyone who enjoyed Netflix's hit series starring Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit, to equally enjoy Zaillian's heartfelt movie, as both are chess-focused, sports coming-of-ages. Searching for Bobby Fischer is a thoughtful movie that focuses on the burdens that come with unmatched talent and the crucial role that family has in such circumstances. Furthermore, the performances are top-notch, with Allen excelling in her believable role as Josh's mother. The score and cinematography are also great, and Zaillan's nuanced direction elevates the film to higher levels.

Watch on Hoopla

6 'The Crucible' (1996)

Director: Nicholas Hytner

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Crucible is the perfect pick for those whose "Roman Empire" is the Salem witch trials. Based on Arthur Miller's play, this historical drama is obviously set in 1962 Salem, with the plot centering around the infamous event. Chaos erupts when a group of young girls led by Winona Ryder's Abigail Williams begin to falsely accuse several people of witchcraft. In the meantime, Daniel Day-Lewis attempts to put a stop to their false claims.

On top of being a faithful adaptation of its source material, The Crucible is a captivating movie that delivers a strong take on the witch trials and analyzes the irreversible damage of false accusations. Additionally, it captures the era's tension and fully immerses audiences in it. Although the standout performances are from Day-Lewis and Ryder, Allen compellingly portrays the latter's wife.

The Crucible (1996) Release Date November 27, 1996 Cast daniel day-lewis , Winona Ryder , Paul Scofield , Joan Allen , Bruce Davison Runtime 124 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

5 'The Bourne Ultimatum' (2007)

Director: Paul Greengrass

Image via Universal Studios

The highly entertaining and action-packed The Bourne Ultimatum sees the iconic Matt Damon character embark on yet another epic adventure: he continues his quest to find his true identity while being pursued by the CIA. In the meantime, he explores international locations and confronts those responsible for his condition.

Allen plays a crucial role in the beloved action movie as she steps into the shoes of a senior CIA officer, a poignant addition to the movie's enthralling narrative. Audiences who are both fans of Allen and action films and haven't yet given the Bourne saga a try might want to do so, especially considering that, in addition to its awesome action sequences, these spy story films are actually substantial and intriguing, providing audiences with a compelling premise focusing on complex themes like identity, memory, and redemption with a likable hero at its center.

Watch on Max

4 'Room' (2015)

Director: Lenny Abrahamson

Image via Elevation Pictures

Exploring survival and mental resilience in a creative and painfully intense way, Lenny Abrahamson's Room is a fantastic effort by the filmmaker. It has also deservedly earned Brie Larson her first Oscar for Best Actress. The plot centers around a young woman who has been held captive for seven years with her five-year-old son Jack (Jacob Tremblay).

Filled with powerful performances — namely from Allen, who plays Joy's mother Nancy and helps her adjust to a new life after escaping — and an emotionally charged narrative, Room deals with themes of growth and identity, shedding light on the unimaginable strength that comes with being a mother. No doubt, this Lenny Abrahamson picture is touching, emotionally potent (especially considering that it was based on one of the most disturbing kidnapping cases), and undeniably entertaining, deserving a spot among Allen's essentials even if Larson is the standout star.

Room Release Date October 16, 2015 Cast Brie Larson , Megan Park , William H. Macy , Joan Allen , Amanda Brugel , Sean Bridgers Runtime 113 minutes

Watch on Max

3 'The Ice Storm' (1997)

Director: Ang Lee

Image via 20th Century Fox

Set in 1973 suburban New Canaan and featuring a talented ensemble cast, Ang Lee's drama The Ice Storm follows two middle-class dysfunctional families experimenting with partner-swapping and substance abuse. It observes the families' interpersonal struggles, betrayals, and the impact on their children.

Allen is nothing short of incredible as the wife of Kevin Kline's Ben Hood in this engaging film. Her on-screen counterpart, Elena, is a key aspect of the movie's narrative; it sees her character navigating through her husband's infidelity and embarking on a quest of self-discovery in the meantime. The Ice Storm is an interesting analysis of suburban life, elucidating the hidden turmoil and complicated aspects that come. It's also a great study on generation gaps and emotional alienation.

Watch on Max

2 'Manhunter' (1986)

Director: Michael Mann

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite hardly being a commercial success, Michael Mann's Manhunter has captured the attention of many cinephiles, cementing itself as a cult classic over time. Based on the book Red Dragon, which is the prequel to The Silence of the Lambs, this 1986 picture follows BI profiler Will Graham (William Petersen), brought out of retirement to track down a serial killer known as "The Tooth Fairy." In the meantime, he asks for the help of cannibal serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Brian Cox).

Manhunter is a critically acclaimed film perfect for those who are into suspenseful, psychological thriller narratives that delve into the darkest corners of the minds of serial killers. Allen steals the spotlight whenever she steps foot on screen by playing the pivotal role of Reba McClane, a blind woman who develops a relationship with the killer (Tom Noonan). Her character is a poignant addition to the film's narrative.

Watch on Criterion

1 'The Contender' (2000)

Director: Rod Lurie

Image via DreamWorks SKG

Allen delivers an impeccable, Oscar-nominated central performance as Senator Laine Hanson in this Rod Lurie drama, which depicts Hanson's attempts to rise to the Vice President post. In the meantime, challenges begin to present themselves to her, including personal attacks and a scandalous allegation from her past.

It would be difficult not to rank The Contender in the first place, essentially considering how acclaimed Allen's fantastic efforts are in it and the gripping, thought-provoking narrative that it features. Furthermore, The Contender addresses relevant themes, offering audiences a razor-sharp political and social commentary on gender roles and the challenges women face in political fields and positions of power while having to maintain their transparency and be goal-oriented — are major standouts.

Watch on Hoopla

NEXT: The 15 Best Kirsten Dunst Movies, Ranked