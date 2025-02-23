Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Zero Day.

Summary Joan Allen stars in Netflix's series Zero Day, a political thriller following a nationwide cyberattack.

The show is timely and relevant, with intense scenes that feel eerily realistic.

In an interview with Collider, Allen praises her co-star, Robert De Niro and gets into Bourne 6.

Three-time Academy Award-winning actor Joan Allen is always a pleasure to watch perform. Her name in the opening credits is an undeniably great sign for the film or series to follow. Not only has she moved the world in films like Room and Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, but she’s carried television series, led Broadway shows, and performed the voice of Delphine in the exceptionally successful international blockbuster video game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Now she stars opposite Robert De Niro in Netflix’s new conspiracy-minded limited series Zero Day.

Zero Day is a political thriller following the events of a massive catastrophic nationwide cyberattack. When a series of malware glitches directly cause the death of over 3,400 people on the eponymous “Zero Day,” a succession of conspiracies pop up one after the other. Evelyn Mitchell (Angela Bassett) assigns popular former U.S. president George Mullen (De Niro) to lead a non-partisan investigation into the country’s computer outages. Allen plays Sheila Mullen, former First Lady of the United States and wife of De Niro’s President Mullen. The series also stars Lizzy Caplan (Fatal Attraction), Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness), and Connie Britton (The White Lotus).

Allen was kind enough to sit down with Collider’s own Tania Hussain to talk about her work on Zero Day. Together they discussed the political immediacy of this project, the joys of working against the one and only De Niro, and whether Pamela Landy will make her grand return to the Jason Bourne franchise.

‘Zero Day’ Is Terrifying and Prescient

“That's a very terrifying thing because you’re just completely out of control.”

COLLIDER: This is a truly eerie and deeply relevant show, and I had chills watching this. A lot of edge-of-my-seat moments, but I'm wondering, was there a particular moment for you during filming that heightened your sense of just how vital the show's message is for viewers?

JOAN ALLEN: There were a few scenes where it felt very real. Compared to what was really going on in real life, I could see it pretty clearly.

There is this one moment in the finale when you're getting out of the compound with your husband, George, and it feels like something you would see in the news. It feels like something that's happened in the headlines. I was wondering what exactly went through your mind when you guys were filming that because I feel like it was a very intricate scene. A lot is going on behind the scenes, and you have to keep your emotions in check while also still performing. What was that like?

ALLEN: That was the scene I was thinking about. It was very intense! The first day when you see these throngs of angry people coming towards you, that's a very terrifying thing because you’re just completely out of control. You're hoping that the car holds up.

Digging Deeper Into Allen’s Sheila Mullen

“Sheila wants that peace of mind.”

Image via Netflix

Even thinking about it now, it gives me chills because it was such a strange scene where it felt like something was happening in real life. We have these types of crazy moments. I won't say what events have happened, but we know what's been going on in the United States. Something that I also really admired about your character, Sheila, is that she brings Valerie back into the fold of everything, especially whatever happened between her and George. What do you think this reveals about her leadership style and her assessment of trust at certain times? Because she does have this thing where she kind of personally sacrifices what's happened for the greater good.

ALLEN: I think there is scarring in her heart. I think there have been many years that have passed between the time when she last saw Valerie and this moment where she encourages her and really wants her to come and start working for George again. I think time helps. It's not completely fresh. There's been a lot of life that's been lived in between. I also think that maybe she had a little bit of perspective about the timing of what had happened, with what was going on in her own family at the time, which was not easy. That doesn't excuse things, but it can kind of help explain things, maybe, to a degree, which is also helpful with distance. Not that it's still okay, but I think there's been enough time passage.

I think if it had been sooner, there probably wouldn't have been the ability for her to reach that point, but I think there's been enough space and time and the urgency of what's happening in Zero Day for George to be properly surrounded by people who really can be trusted and really will genuinely have his back. Sheila wants that peace of mind. I think it could almost be more worrisome to not bring her on because if she can't trust anybody else who's around him, she's going to be worrying about that all the time.

Joan Allen’s Undeniable Chemistry With Robert De Niro

"They're very aligned patriotically with how they see the country and envision democracy in America."

Image via Netflix

Speaking of being around George, the chemistry you have with Robert De Niro is amazing. I love the dynamic you two have. Did you find that his presence challenged you in ways when it came to your character's response? It's a very push-and-pull sort of relationship, and it's very lovely to see on screen, especially how they treat each other.

ALLEN: That's what Bob brings as an actor, for one thing. The writing supports that. And our wonderful director, Lesli Glatter, who emphasized that this is a partnership. She is his most trusted advisor. He wants somebody to bounce things off of, to ask for opinions. He wants to go to her more than anybody else, and so that speaks a lot to her level of intelligence and compassion and their shared vision for democracy and the country. They're very aligned patriotically with how they see the country and envision democracy in America, and it's made for an incredibly tight relationship in which she's not afraid to speak her piece. They're partners.

I love it. I hope we do get to see Season 2 because the way it ends, I feel like there's still a lot more story to tell, and I would love to see the two of you on screen again together. I think it would be amazing.

Will Pamela Landy Be In ‘Bourne 6’?

Image via Universal Studios

Before we wrap, I would love to say I'm just been such a fan of yours for years. I've loved you as Pamela Landy from the Bourne movies, and I've always wondered whatever happened with her last chapter. She was left in a shaky place after exposing corruption. Do you think she will ever return to Bourne 6, and where do you see her fitting into the modern intelligence landscape because it has evolved since the last film?

ALLEN: I don't know! I need to call Paul Greengrass, the director, and see what he thinks.

I think it would be great. It would be really good to have somebody like Pamela Landy. She was like, my spirit animal. I loved her so much.

ALLEN: I love hearing that. Thank you.

Of course! She was a badass. You were the only one that actually survived. The men made the decisions, and they paid for it in the end. You had your head on your shoulders.

ALLEN: That's what I think. Some others thought that she was not quite like that, but I was like, “She's just doing her job.” She's really good at it and serious about it.

Zero Day is available on Netflix now.