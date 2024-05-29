The Big Picture The Bette Davis and Joan Crawford feud was largely exaggerated by the press and media over the years.

The set of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? dealt with rumors of clashes between the actresses.

The legendary Oscars feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford began after the awards ceremony in 1963.

When it comes to the Golden Age of Hollywood, the only thing more iconic than the films it created are the behind-the-scenes stories and dramas that have survived generations. Whether it be the myths that surround The Wizard of Oz, or the troubling effects A Streetcar Named Desire had on Vivien Leigh, tales from Tinsletown's glory days continue to intrigue cinephiles. Out of all the speculation, there is one feud so legendary that it has not only outlived those involved, it is well known by those who have not even seen the film from which it stemmed.

When Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? entered production, there were immediate assumptions about how stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford would behave. While the two greats famously did not like each other, the extent of their squabble has been overexaggerated, and even fictionalized. So what's true and what's fake about one of Hollywood's most famous feuds?

Ryan Murphy's Series Made the Feud Popular Again

When Ryan Murphy's Feud: Bette and Joan, began airing back in 2017, the disdain that the two legends of Hollywood shared for each other was once again thrust into the public consciousness. The show opens with the line: "For nearly half a century, they hated each other, and we loved them for it." Delivered by the show's take on Olivia de Havilland (Catherine Zeta-Jones) it sets the series' tone incredibly well. But, while the show took on many of Hollywood's injustices regarding sexism and ageism, it did not accurately portray the relationship between the two actresses. Prior to working on Baby Jane, the actresses rarely interacted.

One of the claims that the series made was that Davis and Crawford were in competition for many of the same roles. However, the actresses came up with the Hollywood Studio System. The factory-like set-up kept performers, directors, and writers under exclusive contracts to individual studios. Bette was employed at Warner Brothers, while Joan was at MGM. As such, the two were only eligible for roles at their respective production houses, and were never in competition for the same pictures. The only occasion when their potential employment intersected was when David Selznick was beginning production on Gone with the Wind at his newly formed studio. Neither made it particularly far in contention, as nearly every actress at each studio was up for the role.

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford Never Really Saw Each Other

Additionally, the two barely interacted during this time. In an interview with Dick Cavett, Davis explained how celebrity relationships worked. "...the group of people I knew the most were the people I worked with at Warner’s all those 18 years. And if I had been at Metro, I probably would have known those people much more, because they all knew each other." The two did eventually spend some time at the same studio, but it was brief. According to Biography, Crawford left MGM after 18 years, taking on the role of Mildred Pierce shortly after, before her option was picked up by Warner Brothers. Even still, Bette and Joan were cast in very different roles, and not long after, Bette left to pursue work as a free agent. But, even though they were never in competition for the same parts, and rarely, if ever, interacted, the press had been fabricating a feud for years.

Having both risen to prominence within the same era, and having shared similar on-set legends, the press was always out to create friction between the two. Reports of dislike frequented gossip columns, though these claims were often simply that: claims. The actresses both claimed to be confused by the situation. In an archived piece preserved by Vintage Paparazzi, Bette confessed the two had discussed the matter. When asked "What's all this about you and Joan Crawford?" Davis responded: "You know... Joan asked me the same thing. I know her very slightly. But I think the first thing that irked her was because I have had a cameraman for years named Ernie Haller. He's the best cameraman on the Warner lot--for me at least--and I've always refused to make a picture without him. Joan had the same idea, for which I can't blame her, and when she found out he was busy with me, that seemed to upset her. That, honestly, is all I know. There's room enough for both of us on the Warner lot, goodness knows."

Bette departed the studio after finishing Beyond the Forest. Both her value and ambition had earned her the nickname "the Fourth Warner Brother" during her time at the studio, but it was the year after she left that she found one of her greatest roles as Margo Channing in All About Eve. Joan, who had found success starring in noir films, continued to work at Warner Brothers until 1952. After both experienced career slumps without the safety of a studio, however, they would finally find themselves cast opposite each other, and the papparazzi were ready for a brawl.

The Set of 'Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?' Was Mostly Professional

Unfortunately for the tabloids, there would not be much drama on the set of Baby Jane. While gossip columnists were ready for the actor showdown of the century, the set was largely peaceful. The two addressed any possible ego-clashes early on. As documentarian Izzy Custodio quotes in her exploration of the feud, Joan had stated to the press that she and Bette were "much too professional for anything like that."

During production, The New York Times visited the set and released an article titled "HOLLYWOOD T.N.T.; Potential Explosion Seen in Pairing of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford." Despite the headline, the article stated: "Watching them at work is an experience. Hollywood gossips predicted instant conflagration when the two polished old pros met on the set[...] What has happened instead was a kind of weary examination of each other, an intense searching out of weaknesses and strengths, not for the purposes of destruction, but to find out how best they could mutually complement each other."

Actress Anna Lee, who played the neighbor of the two stars, stated to TCM that, while there were "vibes... there were plenty," the two kept any differences to themselves. Lee even expressed admiration for the kindness she was shown by Bette and Joan. Of course, the feud did still occur, but it did not begin while making Baby Jane, but rather on Hollywood's biggest night.

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford's Feud Began at the 1963 Oscars

While the set of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? was largely peaceful, it was the Oscar ceremony that followed where Davis and Crawford began to feud. According to the Academy, the 35th ceremony's Best Actress category consisted of Bette Davis for Baby Jane, Anne Bancroft for The Miracle Worker, Katharine Hepburn for A Long Day's Journey Into Night, Geraldine Paige for Sweet Bird of Youth, and Lee Remick for Days of Wine and Roses. Future star of The Graduate, Bancroft, won the honor, but was busy performing in Mother Courage on Broadway, and was unable to attend. Crawford, who had been famously snubbed for consideration, accepted the award on Bancroft's behalf.

The action infuriated Davis, who blamed Joan for her loss and saw her accepting the award as an “f— you.” In an 1987 interview for The Today Show, Davis said: "She went to all the New York nominees and said 'If you can't get out there, I'll accept your award. And, please do not vote for her.'" While it is largely agreed that Joan lobbied to accept the award on behalf of those who could not attend, there remains disagreement about whether Crawford truly campaigned against Davis. Still, Davis, not one to mince words, had her suspicions and the fact has yet to be disproved from serious theory. Bette and Joan nearly re-teamed again for a follow-up film titled Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte.

A documentary produced as part of AMC Backstory states, though, that any pleasantries between the two from Baby Jane's set were gone. The relationship got so bad that when Crawford was dismissed from the film due to illness, rumors spread that the actress had been faking her ailment, though any quotes from Davis on the matter simply stated Joan was sick. The damage was done, though, and the press finally had the fight for which they'd been waiting. It remains the stuff of legend to this day, despite the fact the fight cooled down in later years.

Crawford and Davis Still Respected Each Other After the Oscars Feud

In the same interview for The Today Show, Bette Davis still had admiration for Joan Crawford's work ethic, despite her anger over her Oscar loss. When asked about their forever pairing, Davis said: "...Isn't it incredible, we're forever linked and we made one film? It's funny that remains. But it was a good movie...As far as making the film with her, she was on time, she knew her lines. She basically was a pro."

While Crawford was less outspoken about it than Davis, she often made it clear that, while they were not friends, there was still respect. In another interview, when the journalist attempted to ask about the feud, Joan was quick to cut him off, correcting his mispronunciation of Bette's name and calling her a "fascinating actress." She continued: "I have never had time to be friends with her because we only did one picture."

Despite their differences and occasional jabs, the two remained respectful of each other's work and even came to the defense of one another. The feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford has outlived the women themselves, and for some, the work they did. However, the 50-year hatred that has been portrayed by the press and on television is far from accurate. While they didn't care for one another, claims that they were always in competition are untrue. Further stories that the set of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? was a battleground were falsified by the press, and even once the two did battle, they were never truly the enemies for which they'd been made out to be.

