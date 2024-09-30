The '80s might be depicted as the era of scrunchies, neon outfits, and synth-infused music, but underneath that upbeat aesthetic lays some dark undertones. Within this decade in London, a notorious crime boss named Joan Hannington roamed the streets with the habit of orchestrating jewel heists. Diamonds were her best friend, at least momentarily. In the latest ITV drama titled Joan, which will air in the U.S. via The CW, viewers witness the ups and downs of a woman who was clever when it came to shoplifting but didn't have as much of a grasp on what she needed to do to reunite with her child. Played by Sophie Turner in her first lead role since Game of Thrones' Queen of the North, the six-episode series offers a surface-level breakdown of what happened to its main subject, failing to go deeper into its characters' backgrounds and motivations.

What Is 'Joan' About?

Joan starts off with the titular protagonist in her early twenties, devoted to raising her six-year-old daughter Kelly (Mia Millichamp-Long) in a home that is much more loving and nurturing than the one she had growing up. Yet, her husband Gary's (played by Nick Blood) continuous car thefts and schemes pose a threat to both her life and Kelly's. To ensure her child's safety, Joan takes her to social services so that Kelly can be taken care of by another family while she looks for both a job and a place for them to live. Heartbroken about being separated from her daughter and with no concrete plans for what to do next, Joan ends up staying with her sister (Kristy J. Curtis) in London and working at her hair salon.

However, her feisty personality and her lack of commitment quickly lead to her losing that job. That is when Joan is introduced to the bling, as she cons her way into being a sales representative at a jewelry shop. Being so close to shiny rings and necklaces adorned with gold, sapphire, and custom-cut diamonds, while also being short of cash and afraid of losing her daughter's custody, Turner's character decides to steal gems by swallowing them dry. From that moment on, with the help of her partner-in-crime Boisie (Frank Dillane), Joan takes her thievery act to new heights by faking accents, wearing wigs and fur coats, and sharpening her deceptiveness skills every time she walks into a luxury store.

Sophie Turner Humanizes a Real-Life Jewel Thief in 'Joan'

Image via the CW

Given that the real Joan Hannington's reputation was the talk of the time, with her even being nicknamed "The Godmother," this series' mission seems to be showing an alternate side to the woman who made headlines. What was she like when not in the middle of a scheme? The TV drama is able to deliver on this by relying on a compelling performance from Turner. The actress, who has played minor roles in projects like the X-Men franchise and Netflix's Do Revenge, successfully explores multiple facets of her character in this series. Turner captures Joan's vulnerability when it comes to proving herself to social services, her motherly instincts whenever she is granted the right to visit her daughter, and her cleverness when it comes to pulling off high-risk heists.

Turner's level of dedication to the part shines throughout the entire plot of Joan, showing that she is more than capable of embracing any genre, from an action-packed Marvel production to a noir drama like this. If it weren't for the emotions she conveys onscreen beyond her lines, Joan wouldn't successfully have showcased its lead's underlying motivation of fulfilling her dream of being in a picture-perfect family. Although her actions consequently draw her away from her goal, we can believe that Joan becomes immersed in the crime world for a deeper reason.

'Joan's Style Sets the Tone for the Character's Journey

Close

Another strength in this TV show is the attention to detail when it comes to Joan's attire. The breathtaking costume design by Richard Cooke feels like its own character in this chronological retelling of the diamond thief's life. At the beginning of the series, the protagonist is young with a thirst for thrills, which is why she gets involved with Gary in the first place. Although she already has a keen eye for bold clothing, it is only when she flees to London and chops her hair into a bob that she begins to prioritize her appearance.

The series' costumes, combined with the work of the makeup department, are pivotal in showcasing Joan's constant transformation amid her criminal endeavors. When she puts on red lipstick and a smoky eye paired with her wig of choice, viewers can tell that she is dressed the part and can easily understand why she is rarely caught in the act. After all, Joan is a con artist who knows exactly what to wear and say in order to lure people in, and the individuals she surrounds herself with also have double lives.

'Joan' Fails to Explore Its Characters Past Surface Level

Image via The CW

In spite of this, the adaptation of Hannington's memoir (titled I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief) has a flaw that is hard to dismiss. Although Turner's portrayal and the character's stunning wardrobe bring depth to Joan, the script barely scratches the surface when it comes to its supporting characters. Boisie (Frank Dillane), an antiques dealer who meets the protagonist fresh off her first diamond robbery, convinces the audience why he would be a fitting love interest. However, his motivations to continue stealing oil paintings and elegant teacup sets aren't laid-out in the same way that Joan's are. Similarly, his friend and "business" partner Albie (played by I May Destroy You's Gershwyn Eustache Jr.) partakes in the main couple's plans to shoplift, but his intentions are always hanging in the air with no clarity.

On the whole, Joan gives viewers the opportunity to get acquainted with a different side of the well-known burglar, but feels stale at times due to its lack of development for supporting characters. Instead of peppering the drama with flashbacks or even engaging subplots whenever the protagonist isn't on-screen, the series written by Anna Symon (The Essex Serpent) doesn't stand out in comparison to other dynamic heist dramas like Lupin or Money Heist. Yet, the production does function as a testament of Turner's ability to take on meaty lead roles, and the character's stunning wardrobe will surely make you wish you could steal it.

Joan airs on The CW on October 2 at 9 PM ET.

