The Golden Bachelorette couple Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are spilling the tea on their compatibility. The pair got engaged at the end of Joan’s season of the spin-off of the popular reality show. They aren’t in a rush to get married and are basking in the bliss of being engaged and getting to know each other.

In a recent interview with Splurge Mag Chock shared that on top of being madly in love, the duo are also highly compatible. The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 winner of the reality series shared that compatibility was always high up on his list of priorities. He revealed that they had also discussed their non-negotiables before making any decisions and also spent time figuring out if they shared the same morals and values.

Joan shed light on how when one is younger and looking for a spouse, one doesn’t necessarily know what their life looks like. However, at her age, she has clarity on her life, and it has more to do with the future. Chock articulated his preferences in the following words:

“What I’m looking for is someone I’m really compatible with, and we got really lucky because you can be in love with someone, but if you’re not compatible, it’s not going to work out.”

Joan Vassos Recently Revealed Why She and Chock Chapple Haven’t Gotten an Apartment in NYC Yet