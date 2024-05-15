The Big Picture 61-year-old Joan Vassos to be the first Golden Bachelorette in fall 2024.

Gerry Turner advises Vassos to "relax, breathe, and enjoy" her journey.

Turner congratulates Vassos and shares insight on the challenges of senior dating.

This just in — 61-year-old Joan Vassos will be the leading lady of the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelorette set to premiere in fall 2024! The female-fronted reality spinoff of The Golden Bachelor will feature a cast of senior citizens as the contestants, similar to its predecessor. Vassos was originally a contestant on The Golden Bachelor and developed a strong connection with the show’s star, Gerry Turner. However, her journey ended in week 3 after she left the show to be with her daughter during a medical emergency.

The news comes after months of casting speculations and rumors that followed the success of The Golden Bachelor Season 1. When the spinoff was announced, some fans believed that runner-up Leslie Fhima was an obvious choice for The Golden Bachelorette. In an episode of The Playing Field podcast, Fhima also expressed her interest in becoming the Golden Bachelorette. But ultimately, the decision was up to ABC.

The network announced the news in an Instagram post showing Vassos picking up a golden rose as the first Golden Bachelorette. Vassos actually planned to return to The Golden Bachelor after her early exit. But sadly, that couldn’t happen since her daughter didn’t recover in time. Vassos, by the way, had earlier chosen to go on the show with an open heart after losing her husband of 32 years to pancreatic cancer — so it was only natural for her to be more sensitive to her daughter’s medical condition.

Gerry Turner Has Some Advice For the First 'Golden Bachelorette'

Fans of the show believed that retired restaurateur and widower Gerry Turner had found love in Theresa Nist when the two got married on TV. However, their love story came to a sudden end three months later when they filed for divorce. Turner opened up about the split on Good Morning America, citing their living situation as the reason behind their mutual decision. He explained, “It’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” adding that being near their families was a priority for both of them.

Like many others, Vassos was also shocked at the sudden announcement of this divorce. In an interview with CNN, Vassos expressed her support for her former castmates and applauded them for acknowledging that their relationship wasn’t right and calling it quits. However, she did give a disclaimer to her former suitors, letting them know that she puts family first and wants the same quality in her partner. She made it clear that if she ever has a real connection with someone, she’ll be open to figuring out a destination that would work for both their families or “have another house where everybody gets together.”

Now, while Turner and Vassos might not have been right for each other, it didn’t stop him from publicly congratulating her in an Instagram post. Turner called Vassos the “representative of a new generation” and ended his letter of support with a piece of advice that reads, “From one golden to another, relax, breathe and enjoy.”

The exact premiere date set for The Golden Bachelorette has not been announced yet. However, we do know that the show will air on Wednesdays this fall with each episode being 90 minutes long.

