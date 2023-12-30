Joanna Hogg is a minimalist, meditative director with an interest in character study and realistic drama. She's made several fantastic films, like Archipelago featuring a young Tom Hiddleston, The Eternal Daughter with Tilda Swinton, and her magnum opus, the two-part The Souvenir starring Honor Swinton Byrne and Tom Burke. Hogg's style owes much to the old masters, like Eric Rohmer and Yasujirō Ozu.

In interviews and top ten lists, Hogg has praised a number of films, most of which center on the same intimate storytelling and interpersonal dynamics that define her work. There are plenty of gems among her recommendations, from Nicolas Roeg's Bad Timing to Kenneth Lonergan's Margaret. Fans of Hogg's movies are likely to appreciate them as well.

10 'All That Jazz' (1979)

Director: Bob Fosse

The legendary Bob Fosse directed this musical drama, drawing on his own experiences as a choreographer and director on Broadway and Hollywood. Roy Scheider plays Joe Gideon, a driven but self-destructive theater director. He attempts to juggle the demands of show business, his relationships, and his own deteriorating physical and emotional well-being.

With its dazzling dance sequences, musical numbers, and a raw, unflinching look at the cost of artistic brilliance, All That Jazz makes for a powerful statement. "I think it's an extraordinary film," Hogg said. "It's so complex and got so many layers, but can also be seen as this musical, so it's very satisfying in a lot of different ways."

9 'An Angel at My Table' (1990)

Director: Jane Campion

An Angel at My Table is a biographical drama about New Zealand author Janet Frame (Kerry Fox), who defied a troubled childhood to become a successful writer. The narrative unfolds through three distinct phases: her austere upbringing, her institutionalization in a psychiatric hospital, and her eventual triumph as a literary sensation. At times brutal, An Angel at My Table remains an ultimately uplifting and powerful viewing experience.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Jane Campion, whose direction is sensitive and striking as always, An Angel at My Table boasts rich landscape cinematography and a quietly devastating performance from Fox. The film placed Campion firmly on the map, opening the door for her 1993 masterpiece, The Piano. Hogg included An Angel at My Table on her Sight & Sound list of the ten best movies of all time.

8 'Margaret' (2011)

Director: Kenneth Lonergan

This emotionally charged drama revolves around Lisa Cohen (Anna Paquin), a smart and assertive young woman living in New York City. The narrative is set in motion when Lisa inadvertently plays a role in a tragic bus accident, which leaves her grappling with guilt. She becomes entangled in the ensuing legal battle and must undergo a moral reckoning. Paquin is joined in the sprawling cast by heavy hitters like J. Smith Cameron, Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo, and Jean Reno.

A true epic—the extended cut clocks in at over three hours long—Margaret had a notoriously fraught post-production process. Despite filming in 2005, it didn't come out until 2011, its release delayed by multiple lawsuits. Nevertheless, when it finally premiered, Margaret was acclaimed as a multilayered drama and a snapshot of post-9/11 New York. It was another movie that made Hogg's all-time top ten.

7 'The Red Shoes' (1948)

Directors: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger

This gem from British duo Powell and Pressburger tells the story of a young ballet dancer, Victoria Page (Moira Shearer), who joins a prestigious ballet company run by the tyrannical impresario Boris Lermontov (Anton Walbrook). As Victoria's talent blossoms, she is torn between her dedication to her art and her love for a young composer, Julian Craster (Marius Goring).

The Red Shoes stands out with its gorgeous cinematography, elaborate sets, and stellar climactic dance sequence. It's the work of maestros at the height of their powers, cementing itself as an auteurial classic and catnip for cinephiles. "I think I probably saw it when I was about 12, and I was already a lover of fairy tales, and The Red Shoes definitely sparked my imagination," Hogg said.

6 'The Rules of the Game' (1939)

Director: Jean Renoir

The Rules of the Game is a classic of French cinema, a comedy of manners set in a luxurious château on the eve of World War II. There, the upper-class inhabitants mistreat their servants, and the film uses its humor to skew the hypocrisy of the elites. Witty writing and solid performances are at a premium here: they still feel fresh all these decades later.

Complex, contradictory, and unfolding on multiple levels at once, The Rules of the Game defies easy categorization. Like many of cinema's all-time greatest efforts, The Rules of the Game was underappreciated upon its original release; however, time has been kind to it. Lost for some years but restored in 1959, the movie remains highly respected and has influenced everyone from Martin Scorsese to Noah Baumbach. It was another film that Hogg named among the ten greatest ever made.

5 'The Band Wagon' (1953)

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Fred Astaire leads this musical as Tony Hunter, a once-famous movie star struggling with his career. Hoping for a comeback, he agrees to star in a Broadway musical based on the Faust legend. However, the production faces numerous challenges, including creative differences, personal conflicts, and the pressure to revitalize Tony's career. With the help of a talented but temperamental prima ballerina, Gabrielle Gerard (Cyd Charisse), he strives to put on a once-in-a-lifetime show.

"The Band Wagon [...] was very inspirational, particularly when I got to make my graduation film at film school," Hogg explains. "It was something about the 'Girl Hunt Ballet' being a film within a film and being done in such a stylized way." The Band Wagon remains highly regarded as one of Fred Astaire's best movies and a turning point in musical cinema, influencing not only Hogg but numerous other artists, including Michael Jackson, who paid tribute to the film in his iconic "Smooth Criminal" video.

4 'Journey to Italy' (1954)

Director: Roberto Rossellini

Journey to Italy is widely considered Italian legend Roberto Rossellini's defining film and a seminal work in the Italian neorealism movement. It centers on Katherine (Ingrid Bergman) and Alex Joyce (George Sanders), a married couple in a troubled relationship. When they travel to Naples to settle the estate of a deceased relative, they embark on a journey that forces them to confront their issues.

The movie unfolds at a languid pace: most of the time, nothing much happens at all. Rather than plot, the focus here is on atmosphere and authentic characters. Journey to Italy's poetic storytelling was a major influence on the French New Wave. Hogg included it, too, among her ten all-time favorites.

3 'Bad Timing' (1980)

Director: Nicolas Roeg

Bad Timing is a psychological drama from one of the most influential auteurs of the 1970s. The story begins after a young woman, Liena Flaherty (Theresa Russell), has attempted suicide, and an investigator (Harvey Keitel) starts looking into the incident. Through flashbacks, he pieces together the turbulent love affair between Milena and psychiatrist Alex Linden (Art Garfunkel).

The story oscillates between past and present, uncovering disturbing and destructive desires. Bad TIming was polarizing: some were wowed by its intensity, while others found it all to be in bad taste. Nevertheless, there's no denying director Nicolas Roeg's bold vision or the intricacy of his nonlinear storytelling. Hogg selected the film as one of her Criterion closet picks.

2 'Radio On' (1979)

Director: Christopher Petit

Radio On is a British road movie, shot in moody black-and-white and soundtracked by Kraftwerk, David Bowie, and various new wave bands. At the heart of the story is disenchanted DJ Robert (David Beames), who sets out on a journey from London to Bristol following the mysterious death of his brother, seeking answers. Along the way, he crosses paths with all kinds of eccentric characters.

"The first time I saw it, I was so struck by it. It was at a time when I was very interested in the north-east of England. Like Julie in The Souvenir, I wanted to make a film set in this industrial part of the UK, and I wanted to shoot in black and white. I can't remember whether I wanted to shoot my film in black and white because I'd just seen Radio On or had already thought that. But I was really struck by the beautiful black-and-white cinematography of that film," Hogg said.

1 'Ticket of No Return' (1979)

Director: Ulrike Ottinger

Ticket of No Return is an avant-garde German drama directed by filmmaker and photographer Ulrike Ottinger. It focuses on an unnamed woman (Tabea Blumenschein) who drifts through the gritty and surreal cityscape of Berlin, encountering a colorful cast of characters. She is happy to drink with anybody and has no intention of returning to the place from which she came. Like most of Ottinger's other work, the film is stylistically inventive. For example, it features a Greek chorus that comments on the action.

"[It's] a story about a woman who's an alcoholic," Hogg said. "I think the themes of it interested me. Again, very stylized and very much into creating her own world, so I think that excited me: a filmmaker with a very individual approach and quite an intellectual approach as well." Ticket of No Return is a niche but worthwhile viewing experience, a film that's as challenging as it's rewarding and thought-provoking.

