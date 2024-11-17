Joaquin Phoenix is undoubtedly one of the best actors of his generation, but he’s also a star who seems to engender controversy with his career decisions on a rather consistent basis. Whether it's his odd affinity for method acting or an expressed desire to work with idiosyncratic filmmakers, Phoenix often spends much of his time on press tours defending his decision to make key films. In recent years, I’m Still Here was criticized for blurring the lines between fiction and documentary filmmaking, and Joker initiated a national conversation about the depiction of violence and treatment of those with mental health issues. However, all of Phoenix’s previous controversies pale in comparison to the 2001 war film Buffalo Soldiers, which was held from theatrical release for almost two years.

Phoenix had been a rising star at the time he was cast in Buffalo Soldiers, but he wasn’t necessarily the legend he is today. While his early roles in To Die For and Quills indicated he was an ambitious actor, it was his terrifying Oscar-nominated performance as Commodus in Ridley Scott’s Best Picture-winning epic Gladiator that would solidify him as someone to watch. Buffalo Soldiers could have been the leg up that Phoenix’s career needed, as it served as definitive proof that he could carry a film on his shoulders. Sadly, Buffalo Soldiers was deemed to be “unpatriotic” and “offensive” at a time when American viewers were more sensitive than ever before in Hollywood history.

What Is 'Buffalo Soldiers' About?

Loosely based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Robert O’Connor, Buffalo Soldiers explores a group of rambunctious American military men who caused chaos and controversy throughout Europe during the days leading up to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 at the height of the Cold War. Phoenix stars as Ray Elwood, a deeply cynical Army Supply Specialist who is tasked with keeping his brothers-in-arms equipped with the best weaponry on the market. The issue is that Ray can only find supplies through black market sources, and is more interested in partying with his friend Garcia (Michael Peña) than he is in following orders. Ray faces his first major opposition when the new commanding officer, First Sergeant Robert E. Lee (Scott Glenn), enters the base and tries to get the troopers back on track. Although Ray has begun to fall for Lee’s daughter, Robyn (Anna Paquin), he almost immediately gets locked in a feud with his new superior officer, which ends up leading to violent results.

Buffalo Soldiers is a broad satire of war cinema, a genre that was peaking in popularity in the 1990s thanks to the critical and commercial success of instant classics like Saving Private Ryan and The Thin Red Line. The film was crafted with terrific sets and locations that felt appropriate for any of the most acclaimed war films of the era, yet featured an anarchic, sophomoric sense of humor that felt closer in line with the “Frat Pack” era that would become more prominent throughout the decade. Given that Buffalo Soldiers was expressly intended to satirize policies of the Ronald Reagan administration regarding militarization and foreign relations, it was evidently intended to be a more historical work of comedy. However, the similarities began to grow with current policies under the newly elected President George W. Bush began to suggest the film had more ambitious topics on its mind.

Why Was 'Buffalo Soldiers' So Controversial?

In Buffalo Soldiers, the American military is depicted as an incompetent, erratic organization that has no place trying to impose its system of values on international locations that don’t share their cultural beliefs. Despite receiving largely favorable reviews when it made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2001, Buffalo Soldiers was placed under the spotlight because of the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Audiences were far less receptive to a film that was deemed to be “anti-American” in the wake of a national tragedy; the cast and crew were booed at their subsequent press appearances, with a water bottle even thrown at Paquin during one interview. Upon recognizing that the film would be unfairly judged by both sides of the political aisle if it moved forward with its current release plan, Miramax Films chose to hold Buffalo Soldiers and temporarily not release it.

After some of the initial controversy died down, Buffalo Soldiers was eventually released in theaters almost two years later when it debuted in the summer of 2003. While the time that had lapsed was enough for viewers to forget about the initial backlash, it was also enough for any good responses the film had received in its initial screenings to be drowned out as well. A summer release was evidently not a good decision for a film that could have possibly been an award-season contender. Buffalo Soldiers underperformered in its opening weekend, and only did worse when Miramax attempted to take it wide. While it did end up receiving a few key nominations at the British Independent Film Awards (including Best British Independent Film and Best Actor for Phoenix), Buffalo Soldiers failed to have any lasting impact on film discourse.

How Does 'Buffalo Soldiers' Compare To Other Controversial Joaquin Phoenix Movies?

Ironically, Phoenix himself was not at the center of the controversy regarding Buffalo Soldiers, as the film received blowback for its themes and direction, and not his performances. Phoenix would later find himself at the center of heated debates when he discussed his intentions for starring in Todd Phillips’ Joker prequel, and when he chose to leave production of Todd Haynes’ untitled detective thriller days before it was set to go into production. Phoenix may have walked away from the Buffalo Soldiers debate unscathed, but it seemed to indicate the subsequent backlash he would eventually receive for the divisive films he ended up appearing in.

