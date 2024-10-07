Despite its surprising under-performance this past weekend, Joker: Folie à Deux still managed to earn over $100 million globally in just three days of release. And in doing so, it helped push star Joaquin Phoenix’s cumulative career revenue as a leading man past an impressive milestone. Phoenix needs every win that he can get at this point, considering just how poorly Folie à Deux has performed. He was also battling some serious negative publicity heading into the film’s release; not for his supposedly astronomical payday, but for backing out of an independent drama mere days before production was set to begin.

Nevertheless, Folie à Deux’s $121 million global haul has pushed Phoenix’s career box office past the $2.1 billion mark. Exactly half of that amount has come from the first Joker film, which became a box office sensation in 2019 with a lifetime haul of over $1 billion. It’s by far his highest-grossing film as a leading man, and its success is the main reason why Phoenix was reportedly paid $20 million to appear in the sequel. Folie à Deux comes with a reported price tag of $200 million — a huge increase over the first film’s $70 million budget.

Besides Joker, some of Phoenix’s other major hits are M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village, which grossed over $250 million in 2004; Ridley Scott’s recent historical biopic Napoleon, which made nearly $220 million worldwide; and the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, which grossed almost $170 million globally in 2005. But that’s about it. Minus Folie à Deux, which is currently his fifth-highest grossing film, Phoenix’s next biggest release is the little-seen James Gray crime drama We Own the Night, which grossed just over $50 million worldwide but also starred Mark Wahlberg. The Oscar-winning Her concluded its global run with under $50 million, while some of Phoenix’s biggest bombs are Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid ($11 million globally) and his two collaborations with Paul Thomas Anderson — The Master ($29 million), and Inherent Vice ($14 million).

Factoring in the movies that feature him in supporting roles, Phoenix’s career box office stands at $3.2 billion. Nearly $1 billion can be attributed to the combined revenue fo Shyamalan’s Signs ($408 million) and Scott’s Gladiator ($451 million). Phoenix is often regarded as one of the finest male actors of his generation, and while his performance in Folie à Deux has been acclaimed, the film itself has opened to terrible reviews and even worse audience response. It currently holds a “rotten” 33% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an unprecedented (for comic book movies) D CinemaScore. You can watch Folie à Deux in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.