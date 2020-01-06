Watch Joaquin Phoenix’s Extremely Honest & Irreverent Golden Globes Speech

0

Sunday night was a big one for Joker star Joaquin Phoenix as he scooped up the Best Actor in a Motion Picture in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes. Phoenix made the most of his time onstage and, in the process, had one of the most memorable acceptance speeches of the night.

Sure, Phoenix made the requisite thank-you’s to all those involved with Joker, including director Todd Phillips, and gave a shout-out to other Best Actor nominees Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce, and Antonio Banderas. But Phoenix’s speech also took some twists and turns, ultimately pushing the four-minute mark as he spoke to a room full of Hollywood’s best and brightest about the benefits of the HFPA opting for a vegan dinner (something he had a hand in making happen) during the ceremony and why it is necessary to get more radical about political activism right now. Over the course of his speech, Phoenix remained candid AF, casually dropping “fuck”s into his speech like they’re prepositions and letting an irreverent tone take over. Based on the cuts the cameras at the Globes made to the audience, it seemed like Driver was the only one appreciating Phoenix’s speech for the beautiful thing that it was and honestly? That scans for me.

Phoenix is truly in a league of his own and his Golden Globes acceptance speech is proof of that. Things got a little messier and snarkier once the Joker star went backstage into the Golden Globes press room but right now, we’ll just focus on the acceptance speech. Watch Phoenix’s speech unfold in all of its winding and weaving glory in the clip below.

