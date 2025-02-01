While it's an exciting time for DC fans with Superman ushering in James Gunn's new shared universe this summer, moviegoers are still trying to wash the taste of the brand's last couple of projects out of their mouths. Joker: Folie á Deux ended a rocky era for DC last fall; a decade's worth of films that included such flops as The Flash and critically-mixed films like Black Adam. Despite the first Joker film directed by Todd Phillips being the rare $1 billion project in that timeframe, Folie á Deux wasn't so lucky. It was one of Warner Brothers' biggest financial bombs in recent history. We'll most likely never see Joaquin Phoenix's Joker again as a result, but McFarlane Toys is letting this version of the Clown Prince of Crime sing on with a new grin-inducing statue.

McFarlane's latest 1:6th scale DC Direct resin statue is based on Phoenix’s Joker from Folie á Deux. While not very visually distinct compared to how his DC villain looked in the first film, his signature magenta suit jacket, mustard yellow vest, and green dress shirt give this piece a burst of color. Joker is even holding a microphone and has a stool beside him. He's ready to sing his heart out – whether we like it or not. This is the second product McFarlane has released for this hard-R-rated film duology. Late last year, the popular toy company unveiled their DC Multiverse playset two-pack of Joker and Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) based on the infamous talk show scene from the first film. Given that Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn was introduced in the sequel, here's hoping this new Joker statue won't be singing alone for long.

What Is ‘Joker: Folie á Deux’ About?