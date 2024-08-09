This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Joaquin Phoenix is officially out as the lead of Todd Haynes's much-anticipated untitled gay romance flick. Rumors had been swirling around the film for some time, but sources confirmed that the actor had stepped away from the project two weeks ago, leaving a major hole in the production that producers are now scrambling to fill. In addition to starring, Phoenix had been involved in developing the story of the feature with Haynes and Jon Raymond. Production was reportedly very close to beginning and the star was already on-site at Guadalajara, near the Southwestern coast of Mexico.

Phoenix was set to star opposite Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez in the production as one of two intense lovers who flee California together for Mexico in the 1930s. The Joker star had been a key driver for the film financially and creatively, even pushing Haynes and the crew to go further and more intense with its intimate scenes, to the point that it was likely to garner an NC-17 rating. Much of the credit, in the director's eyes, fell to Phoenix for wanting to take things to "uncomfortable" yet organic places, making it all the more devastating when he left the project ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. There are no plans to recast given his importance to the project, meaning that the film is likely dead.

In the meantime, Phoenix's Joker: Folie à Deux premieres this October.