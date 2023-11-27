Throughout his illustrious and decorated career, one which has seen him win an Academy Award and receive four nominations, Joaquin Phoenix has come to be viewed as one of the modern era’s greatest actors due to his consistent brilliance and his willingness to embrace challenging roles. In turn, he has amassed an impressive filmography, one which users of the film curation website Letterboxd have been eager to dive into and evaluate.

While this list will focus only on Phoenix’s narrative feature films, it is worth noting that everything from short films like Back Beyond to scorching documentaries like Dominion are represented among the actor’s top 10 projects. Having worked with many of the modern day’s best directors, it is perhaps no surprise that Phoenix’s greatest movies are of such an impeccable standard.

10 'To Die For' (1995)

Average Letterboxd User Rating: 3.6

A black comedy with scorching sociel commentary, To Die For saw the razor-sharp direction of Gus van Sant combine with an engrossing lead performance from Nicole Kidman who thrives as both protagonist and deadly femme fatale. The film follows a small-town weather reporter with dreams of becoming an anchor for a major news station, but she believes her husband is holding her back. Desperate to excel, she coerces Jimmy (Joaquin Phoenix), a high school student who is infatuated with her, to murder him.

The film finds a cynical appetite for laughs in the efforts the characters make to cover up their involvement when the crime goes wrong, with Suzanne Storm (Kidman) striving to ensure the incident doesn't tarnish her reputation. However, To Die For also functions as a pointed criticism of American culture and the obsessive nature with which it idolizes celebrity status.

9 'You Were Never Really Here' (2017)

Average Letterboxd User Rating: 3.7

One of many underground hits from Phoenix’s career which found high praise among film lovers but failed to make much of an impact on mainstream audiences, You Were Never Really Here is a complicated, reserved, and quietly grounded neo-noir thriller. Phoenix stars as Joe, a traumatized veteran who works as a hired gun and becomes embroiled in a deadly conspiracy when he agrees to rescue the abducted daughter of a New York Senator.

While the basic plot transpires not only smoothly but with a staggering efficiency, director Lynne Ramsay ensures the film still has an arresting, impressionistic voice which gives it a compelling, distancing allure. It gives the film a refreshing quality as well, one which strips back the protagonist's masculinity, with Phoenix up to the task of portraying the complex and layered though largely undefined hitman with aplomb.

You Were Never Really Here Release Date November 8, 2017 Director Lynne Ramsay Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Dante Pereira-Olson, Larry Canady, Vinicius Damasceno, Neo Randall, Judith Roberts Rating R Runtime 95

8 'Two Lovers' (2008)

Average Letterboxd User Rating: 3.7

Across his career, Joaquin Phoenix has developed a knack for playing isolated and unfortunate men forced to weather great storms of loneliness and depression. One of his most tender performances in his mold came in 2008’s romantic drama Two Lovers, which follows a part-time photographer as he finds himself torn between two women, one a family friend his parents adore and the other a destructive drug addict who is his next-door neighbor.

While the film isn’t one for stirring sentimentality, its greatest strength is embedded in the sensitivity and quiet earnestness of its performances, with Phoenix’s defeated leading man an achingly sad figure. The beautifully understated picture presents what might just be the best performance of Phoenix’s career not to earn an Oscar nomination.

Two Lovers Release Date November 19, 2008 Director James Gray Cast Joaquin Phoenix, gwyneth paltrow, Vinessa Shaw, Moni Moshonov, Isabella Rossellini, John Ortiz Rating R Runtime 110

7 'Hotel Rwanda' (2004)

Average Letterbox User Rating: 3.8

A harrowing film about a real tragedy that much of the world opted to look away from, Hotel Rwanda documented the horror of the Rwandan genocide without making it a comfortable Hollywood picture. With political tensions between the Hutu government and the Tutsi rebels escalating violently, hotel manager Paul Rusesabagina (Don Cheadle) struggles to maintain the besieged Hôtel des Mille Collines as a shelter for over 1,000 refugees while fearing for his own family.

A powerhouse performance from Cheadle was rightfully the centerpiece of the film, with the actor earning an Oscar nomination for his starring role, but there wasn’t a single weak link in the supporting cast either. Sophie Okonedo also earned a nomination for her supporting role, while Nick Nolte was memorable, as was Joaquin Phoenix in his relatively brief appearance as a news cameraman who recorded some of the atrocities taking place.

Hotel Rwanda Release Date March 4, 2004 Director Terry George Cast Xolani Mali, Don Cheadle, Desmond Dube, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Tony Kgoroge, Rosie Motene Rating PG-13 Runtime 122

6 'Walk the Line' (2005)

Average Letterboxd User Rating: 3.8

A revealing biopic about one of the most iconic musicians of the modern era, Walk the Line excelled as an honest, yet accessible real-life story grounded by strong direction and incredible acting. Phoenix stars as Johnny Cash as the film chronicles the country singer’s early life and career, documenting his troubled childhood and family life while also exploring his rise in the music scene, his debilitating drug addiction, and his romance with June Carter (Reese Witherspoon).

The starring duo defined the film’s critical success, with Phoenix earning his first nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance while Witherspoon won the Oscar for her co-starring performance. In addition to their flawless performances, both actors also sang all their songs themselves and did so incredibly well.

Walk The Line Release Date September 13, 2005 Director James Mangold Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Patrick, Dallas Roberts, Dan John Miller Rating PG-13 Runtime 136

5 'Joker' (2019)

Average Letterboxd User Rating: 3.8

A major hit upon release, Joker remains the highest grossing R-rated movie ever and the only one to pass $1 billion at the box office. Even as criticism of the film has steadily grown over time, the rather polarizing picture is still viewed as a triumph for superhero cinema as it follows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), an impoverished party clown rejected by society who, with an inability to restrain his violent urges, becomes a disturbing talisman for an angry society.

Exploring intriguing ideas about social alienation, class divides, and the nature of violence, Joker proved to be a gritty, gripping supervillain origin tale which substituted the archetypal villains of Gotham City for a morbid, bleak, and authentic setting. With his tour de force performance, Phoenix won his first ever Academy Award for his lead role in the film.

4 'The Master' (2012)

Average Letterboxd User Rating: 4.0

A revered gem in the minds of many cinephiles around the world, the otherwise underrated The Master marks the first of two collaborations between Phoenix and director Paul Thomas Anderson to this point in time. The challenging drama sees Phoenix star as Freddie Quell, a WWII veteran struggling to re-acclimatize to society who meets the leader of a religious movement known as ‘The Cause’ and applies himself to his new mentor’s teachings.

While a difficult movie to embrace if one is not willing to be taken on the enigmatic ride, The Master does offer some overwhelmingly beautiful moments which stem from the marvelous acting of its incredible cast and Anderson’s astute, atmospheric direction. Poetic and almost dream-like in its focuses and structure, The Master represents Anderson at his thought-provoking best and sees Phoenix turn in one of his strongest ever performances.

the master Release Date September 7, 2012 Director Paul Thomas Anderson Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Price Carson, Mike Howard, Sarah Shoshana David, Bruce Goodchild, Matt Hering Rating R Runtime 137

3 'Her' (2013)

Average Letterboxd User Rating: 4.0

An instant classic, Her thrived as a meditative sci-fi romance which many would view as being Phoenix’s best film thus far. He stars as Theodore, an introverted writer and recent divorcee who buys a new A.I. system to help with his work but finds himself falling in love with the computer which has the ability to learn and adapt to his needs.

The unconventional romance between Theodore and “Samantha” (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) is realized with a soft sweetness, one which is never judgmental, and rich with humanity, while being laced with an underlying commentary on modern human relationships. The profound picture about loneliness is masterfully grounded by Phoenix in his understated yet powerful performance, one which many would rank as the greatest of his career.

2 'Gladiator' (2000)

Average Letterboxd User Rating: 4.1

A historical epic which has come to be revered as one of the greatest movies of all time, Gladiator brilliantly meshed socks-and-sandals action with blockbuster spectacle to deliver one of the most rewarding revenge films ever made. It follows Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a betrayed military commander who vows to avenge his family who were slaughtered by order of the new Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

An integral ingredient to the film being so successful was Phoenix’s outstanding villainous performance, with the actor playing the part with such a disdainful entitlement that audiences couldn’t help but detest him. Gladiator went on to win five Academy Awards – including Best Picture – from 12 nominations, which included Phoenix’s first nomination for his supporting performance.

Gladiator Release Date May 5, 2000 Director Ridley Scott Cast Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris, Derek Jacobi Rating R Runtime 155 minutes

1 'C’mon C’mon' (2021)

Average Letterboxd User Rating: 4.2

A somber dramedy about the relations between adults and children in the modern world, C’mon C’mon coasted by on two powerhouse lead performances and its gorgeous black and white cinematography. Written and directed by Mike Mills, it follows the relationship which develops between Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix), a radio journalist interviewing American youths, and his young nephew when he agrees to take care of the child while his sister looks after her estranged husband suffering from bipolar disorder.

The simple premise of the duo’s connection is elevated with every layer of the film operating at an elite level, from the chemistry between Phoenix and Woody Norman to Mills’ affecting and compassionate screenplay, and especially to its profound humanity. A beautiful and soulful viewing experience which invests in how today's kids view the future, C’mon C’mon was a masterstroke from A24 and rightly stands tall among Phoenix’s impressive filmography.

C'mon C'mon Release Date November 19, 2021 Director Mike Mills Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Scoot McNairy, Molly Webster, Jaboukie Young-White, Woody Norman Rating R Runtime 108

