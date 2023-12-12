There's already so much that can be said about Joaquin Phoenix and the various roles he's taken on over the decades, and the man himself isn't even 50 yet. Beginning his career in the 1980s as a child actor, he's worked at a steady pace ever since, and has proven himself capable of thriving in large-scale blockbusters and smaller, more intimate independent films. There's seldom a genre he can't excel in, it seems, and he's often one of the best elements of any movie he appears in.

He's frequently held up as one of the greatest actors of the past couple of decades, and as such, selecting his very best movies can be a difficult task. Joaquin Phoenix's filmography is filled with fascinating and oftentimes offbeat titles, suggesting he's also worth celebrating as an actor who's continually willing to challenge himself and take on increasingly surprising roles. What follows is a ranking of some of his best performances/films, beginning with the good and ending with the great.

25 'I'm Still Here' (2010)

Director: Casey Affleck

I'm Still Here is now held up as a bold, potentially divisive, and ultimately compelling mockumentary, but back when it was released, it was the sort of film that was so unusual that people didn't entirely know what to make of it. It stars Joaquin Phoenix as a fictionalized version of himself who claims he's done with acting and wants to make a dramatic career change: becoming a hip-hop musician.

It unfolds as an awkward and intentionally strange mockumentary, with Phoenix in character in such a dedicated way that even the unbreakable Sacha Baron Cohen would have to be impressed. I'm Still Here fooled and baffled enough people to make quite a stir upon release, and thankfully, it did turn out to be something of a feature-length joke, as the 10+ years worth of compelling Joaquin Phoenix movies released in its wake ultimately show.

24 '8MM' (1999)

Director: Joel Schumacher

Even if 8MM might have its flaws as a movie, it's hard to deny the fantastic cast it has, what with Nicolas Cage in the lead role, plus supporting performances from the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Peter Stormare, and the late James Gandolfini. Cage plays a surveillance specialist, with Phoenix appearing as his kind of sidekick (naturally, a streetwise one), with the pair getting wrapped up in a conspiracy, thanks to a mysterious - and potentially dangerous - reel of film.

It's a mystery/thriller that goes to some very dark places, and also functions like a compelling psychological drama, with its exploration of obsession and paranoia making it comparable to the (admittedly superior) Francis Ford Coppola movie, The Conversation (1974). 8MM is still worth checking out for fans of this kind of film, or fans of any number of its cast members, because it does deliver when it comes to hard-edged thrills and persistent suspense.

23 'Irrational Man' (2015)

Director: Woody Allen

It's not entirely unfair to call numerous Woody Allen movies "familiar," because the filmmaker has made dozens over the last few decades, and seems to enjoy revisiting familiar themes, narratives, and characters. Few people would label Irrational Man a particularly great Woody Allen movie, but it does see the director returning to the crime genre (this worked for him in films like Manhattan Murder Mystery and Match Point), and the cast is pretty impressive, too.

Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone - two of the most popular and acclaimed American stars in recent years - lead said cast, with the premise of Irrational Man looking at the risky relationship between a philosophy professor and one of his students. Things spiral out of control in somewhat interesting ways throughout, with Phoenix and Stone committing enough to ensure Irrational Man is more than watchable for the duration of its runtime.

22 'Quills' (2000)

Director: Philip Kaufman

Philip Kaufman has had a rather eclectic career as a writer/director, including being one of the credited writers for Raiders of the Lost Ark and directing the excellent (and long) historical epic that is The Right Stuff. His most unusual single film, however, might be Quills, which seems to have been forgotten to time, to some extent, despite being relatively well-received and having a cast filled with big names (principally, Geoffrey Rush, Kate Winslet, Joaquin Phoenix, and Michael Caine).

Quills revolves around the controversial French writer known as Marquis de Sade, taking historical liberty while being more focused on exploring taboo topics over depicting a more traditional life story. It's an odd and disturbing movie, and in all honesty, might be best left to people who know what they're in for... though it has to be said, Phoenix is very good here in one of his earliest offbeat and genuinely challenging roles (one of many, as subsequent years would ultimately go to show).

21 'Buffalo Soldiers' (2001)

Director: Gregor Jordan

While Buffalo Soldiers is a well-made and compelling war movie, it's certainly not a conventional one. Its plot does concern those belonging to and associated with the military, but it's also something of a dark comedy and a crime movie, considering Phoenix's character - the protagonist - is effectively pulling off various criminal activities to great success within wartorn Germany in 1989. That being said, the Cold War is drawing to a close, and with it, the lucrative black market is similarly in danger of vanishing.

It's an overall daring approach to take for a war movie, given that the vast majority - whether they're being anti-war or aiming to show heroism - take themselves seriously. It was perhaps made and released at the wrong time to truly succeed on a wide scale, but those willing to give a satirical war movie (one that stars Phoenix at his slimiest) with an unusual tone a shot might want to check Buffalo Soldiers out.

20 'The Village' (2004)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Whether or not you love M. Night Shyamalan's brand of mystery/thriller movies, you have to admit that he has a unique style and has found solid success with at least several of them. The Village might not rank among Shyamalan's very best, but it's also far from one of his worst, telling an intriguing story about an isolated village filled with inhabitants who live in fear of strange creatures that seem to exist in the woods that surround the titular locale.

For better or worse, The Village is one of those Shyamalan films that has a twist towards the ending, and one that, in the eyes of many, either makes or breaks the whole thing. However, twist aside (and it can be difficult to put the twist aside, sure), The Village has a mysterious set-up that's at least engaging, a strong atmosphere overall, and compelling performances from the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard, Joaquin Phoenix, Adrien Brody, and Sigourney Weaver.

19 'Parenthood' (1989)

Director: Ron Howard

It took until the 1990s (maybe even the early 2000s) for Joaquin Phoenix to become a truly acclaimed and popular actor, but as mentioned before, his earliest credits date back to the 1980s. Perhaps the most notable film he appeared in during this decade was Parenthood, a family comedy/drama with an ensemble cast (that even included an also young Keanu Reeves), all revolving around the ups and downs of those living their lives in a comically dysfunctional family.

Beyond Phoenix and Reeves, the cast also included plenty of people who were more well-established at this point in time, including the likes of Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen, Dianne Wiest, Jason Robards, and Rick Moranis. Phoenix was credited as "Leaf Phoenix" here (his actual name for a while, before he changed it back to Joaquin), and gives a strong performance here for someone his age as the troubled and withdrawn nephew of Steve Martin's character (who's essentially Parenthood's protagonist).

18 'Napoleon' (2023)

Director: Ridley Scott

For proof that Joaquin Phoenix is still willing to give big - and unexpected - performances decades into his career, one doesn't need to look further than Napoleon. This 2023 historical epic from Ridley Scott is one of many movies that aims to convey this larger-than-life figure from history, with Joaquin Phoenix playing the titular character over numerous years and various large-scale battles, though much of the film also opts to focus on Napoleon's rocky marriage to his first wife, Josephine.

It might not be one of Ridley Scott's very best movies (and also not the best collaboration between him and Phoenix, it has to be said), but Napoleon still impresses, thanks to the lead performances from Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, and also because of its massive battle sequences. More divisive is the film's comedic tone and willingness to depict Napoleon Bonaparte as something of a clown at times, a decision that may entertain some viewers while irritating others.

17 'The Yards' (2000)

Director: James Gray

The first of several collaborations between Joaquin Phoenix and filmmaker James Gray, The Yards is a gritty and gripping drama about the struggles one man (played by Mark Wahlberg) faces when he gets out of prison and finds himself looking for work. Phoenix plays one of this man's associates, and helps him find work within a company that has a history of corrupt practices and links to various criminal groups.

It's safe to call The Yards something of a slow burn, and while it might not engross quite as much as the later James Gray + Joaquin Phoenix films, it's still very good overall. It benefits from a strong supporting cast that includes the likes of Charlize Theron, James Caan, and Ellen Burstyn, while succeeding in looking at real-life issues regarding crime, corruption, and the general struggles of life that remain sadly relevant to this day.

16 'We Own the Night' (2007)

Director: James Gray

James Gray and Joaquin Phoniex re-teamed in 2007, and the resulting film, We Own the Night, was up there as one of that year's best releases. Like The Yards, this film can also be characterized as a crime drama, and has a plot that sees members of a family - principally, two adult sons and their father - get entangled with, as well as endangered by, associates of the Russian mafia.

This film, as was the case with The Yard, also happens to star Mark Wahlberg, with Phoenix and him doing a commendable job of playing brothers wrapped up in a difficult situation. As far as crime/gangster movies go, We Own the Night isn't exactly one of the most explosive out there, but it's got a quiet, searing intensity that proves slowly absorbing as things go on, and is well-acted enough that you may find yourself sufficiently entertained for two hours by appreciating the performances alone.

We Own the Night Release Date October 9, 2007 Director James Gray Cast Joaquin Phoenix , Eva Mendes , Danny Hoch , Alex Veadov , Oleg Taktarov , Dominic Colon Rating R Runtime 117 Main Genre Crime

15 'Signs' (2002)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Though The Village has the capacity to be a little divisive, most would agree that the other M. Night Shyamalan movie Joaquin Phoenix starred in was more consistent, and one of the filmmaker's stronger efforts. That film was Signs, an unsettling and often creepy sci-fi movie that looks at a familiar premise (an alien invasion) in a unique way, and from a perspective that helps things feel grounded and more realistic than most films of this kind.

Large-scale events play out in the background throughout Signs, with much of the movie focused on a family living on a farm and dealing with the unsettling hidden messages behind various crop circles they find, some of which may be linked to the aforementioned aliens. Phoenix gives a typically great anxiety-ridden performance as the younger brother of Mel Gibson's character, and the film works well overall in building tension and remaining entertaining throughout.

14 'Beau Is Afraid' (2023)

Director: Ari Aster

Released the same year as Napoleon, Beau Is Afraid could almost be described as an epic, too, given how ambitious and long it is (the runtime comes in at just one minute shy of three hours). Yet if it were to be called an epic, Beau Is Afraid could hardly be labeled as such in the traditional sense, because the "epic adventure" at the heart of its narrative is a frequently bizarre, surreal, nightmarish, and sometimes even darkly funny one.

Joaquin Phoenix plays the titular Beau, and to describe this character as afraid throughout the entirety of the film would be an understatement. Beau Is Afraid is about Beau having the worst time in the world as he travels across a heightened version of America in the wake of a family tragedy, with his persistent anxiety and fears warping the world around him in strange, unsettling, and confusing ways. It's another strange trip of a film from the mind of Ari Aster, but even those who find the entire thing dull or too confusing to engage with will likely still be able to admire just how committed Phoenix is for the (again, lengthy) runtime of the entire film.

13 'Inherent Vice' (2014)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Speaking of strange and surreal movies from auteur directors that likely aren't for everyone: Inherent Vice. This Paul Thomas Anderson movie is still highly regarded overall, but is perhaps the most divisive entry in his filmography so far, given it's a wild, hazy, and intentionally mind-boggling blend of comedy, crime, drama, and mystery genres. Perhaps the less said about the plot and the wild turns it takes, the better... but at the same time, what plot there is here feels incredibly difficult to try and summarize.

Joaquin Phoenix plays a chaotic detective living in Los Angeles during the 1970s, with the film basically showing how he continues to dig himself into new and baffling holes with every step he takes while investigating the disappearance of someone he used to love. Inherent Vice is essentially one increasingly strange scene after another, and this will either make it a blast or absolutely infuriating, depending on one's mood/frame of mind. Regardless - and as was the case with Beau Is Afraid - Phoenix undoubtedly shines thanks to the commitment of his lead performance.

12 'Hotel Rwanda' (2004)

Director: Terry George

A compelling historical/biographical film about a hotel owner named Paul Rusesabagina and his efforts to save more than 1000 refugees during the Rwandan genocide in 1994, Hotel Rwanda is a challenging and ultimately moving film. Don Cheadle received an Oscar nomination for playing Rusesabagina, with Joaquin Phoenix appearing here in a supporting role as a news cameraman documenting the events taking place in Rwanda.

Hotel Rwanda is inspired by a dark chapter in history that's surprisingly recent, all things considered, and, perhaps like Schindler's List, aims to find a glimmer of hope/minor victory achieved among widespread, devastating horror and death. The acting in the film is as powerful and respectful as the filmmaking, ensuring Hotel Rwanda stands as a difficult but essential film based on real-life events.

Hotel Rwanda Release Date March 4, 2004 Director Terry George Cast Xolani Mali , Don Cheadle , Desmond Dube , Hakeem Kae-Kazim , Tony Kgoroge , Rosie Motene Rating PG-13 Runtime 122 Main Genre Biography

Director: Gus Van Sant

Given the size of Joaquin Phoenix's body of work, it's possible for certain great performances of his to go under the radar, and there's a strong argument to be made that 2018's Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot contains the most underrated Phoenix performance of all. He plays a man whose life is forever impacted by an accident that leaves him quadriplegic, finding himself needing to adjust the way he lives his life while discovering newfound success and happiness in unlikely places.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot balances comedy and drama well, and proves to be an endearing biopic about cartoonist John Callahan and an honest look at alcoholism, too. It unfolds in a way that can feel familiar for those who've seen their fair share of biopics, but that almost doesn't matter when the performances shine as bright as they do here. Not only is Phoenix great in the lead role, but the supporting performances from the likes of Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, and Jack Black are also very compelling.

10 'Joker' (2019)

Director: Todd Phillips

As is probably clear by now, Joaquin Phoenix is one actor unafraid to take on roles in divisive movies, and 2019's Joker ended up being one such film. Granted, it was a dark take on the superhero genre (sort of) that found immense success at the box office and a decent amount of Oscar gold (Phoenix received his only Oscar win so far for playing the lead role), though critically, there was more than a little division.

Borrowing from the kinds of dark crime films/character studies Martin Scorsese's made, Joker is about Arthur Fleck and his miserable life, showing how misfortune after misfortune eventually causes him to become the fearsome titular villain. It's light on narrative surprises and (arguably) original ideas, but as a slow-burn character study, it can be very gripping and overall well-executed, and Phoenix's performance as the sometimes pitiful, sometimes alarming central character was an undoubtedly great one.

9 'The Immigrant' (2013)

Director: James Gray

One final collaboration between James Gray and Joaquin Phoenix worth highlighting is The Immigrant, which plays out as a romance/drama set back in the early 1920s. Marion Cotillard stars as a Polish immigrant trying to make a life for herself in New York City, only to come across a nefarious man played by Joaquin Phoenix, who ends up exploiting her, feeling as though he can get away with it because of her inexperience with American life.

Things get more complicated and high-stakes as the film progresses, with The Immigrant revealing itself to be a rather downbeat and tragic look at the grim central issue at the heart of the film. Still, for those after powerful performances while not minding some heavy subject matter, The Immigrant does shine fairly bright, and is perhaps the best film (of four in total) that Gray and Phoenix have worked together on so far.

The Immigrant Release Date July 3, 2013 Director James Gray Cast Marion Cotillard , Joaquin Phoenix , Jeremy Renner , Dagmara Dominczyk , Jicky Schnee , Yelena Solovey Rating R Runtime 120 Main Genre Drama

8 'The Sisters Brothers' (2018)

Director: Jacques Audiard

The Sisters Brothers may be a patiently paced film, but it is one that proves engrossing and worth sticking with, with it ultimately being a surprisingly moving Western film. All the lead actors here give some career-best performances, and the film also proves to be quietly intense and undeniably atmospheric, overall standing as one essential 2010s Western that definitely sticks with you long after it's over.

7 'To Die For' (1995)

Director: Gus Van Sant

Before working with Joaquin Phoenix on To Die For and Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, Gus Van Sant directed his older brother, the late River Phoenix, in My Own Private Idaho, in what's arguably that actor's most acclaimed role. Joaquin Phoenix, as a younger sibling, took some more time before he got widespread recognition in his own right, but To Die For played a key role in this overall process, perhaps being the best pre-2000 film he was ever featured in.

This 1995 crime film also functions as an effective dark comedy, following a modern-day femme fatale-type figure (played with ferocity by Nicole Kidman) as she stops at nothing to achieve fame and recognition within the world of TV journalism. It's a tense and energetic movie, and proves to be wonderfully unpredictable throughout (even though it's loosely based on real-life events), with a young Phoenix impressing alongside the likes of Matt Dillon and Casey Affleck (it was even the latter's feature film debut).

6 'Walk the Line' (2005)

Director: James Mangold

An impressive biopic about both Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) and June Carter (Reese Witherspoon) that's skillfully directed by James Mangold, Walk the Line might play it safe as a film belonging to this genre, but ticks all the boxes incredibly well. Such a straightforward retelling of the life story of a musician (or, in this case, two musicians) would ultimately sink or swim based on the performances, so it's a relief to find Phoenix and Witherspoon prove more than capable of doing such music legends justice.

Phoenix got an Oscar nomination for playing Cash, and Witherspoon won an Oscar for playing Carter, making Walk the Line worth watching for the lead performances alone. You also don't have to be a particularly huge fan of either Johnny Cash or June Carter to find the core story here engaging, and though it's a tiny bit harder to take seriously in a post-Walk Hard-world, it's still an overall well-made and engaging music biopic.

Watch on Max