The Big Picture Joaquin Phoenix transforms into a menacing Napoleon for Ridley Scott's upcoming historical drama, set to release in November.

The film will focus on Napoleon's rise to power and his relationship with Empress Joséphine, promising betrayal, violence, and romance.

Ridley Scott's signature style of wide shots and intense action sequences will be on full display, offering a new perspective on the battles of the past.

Joaquin Phoenix looks menacing in the latest cover from Empire Magazine, as Ridley Scott's historical drama about one of the most powerful conquerors in history approaches its fall release date. While there's plenty of room to cover when it comes to the life of Napoleon Bonaparte, the upcoming drama will focus on his rise to power and his relationship with Empress Joséphine (played by Vanessa Kirby in the movie). Betrayal, violence and romance await the viewers brave enough to witness Scott's latest project, set to bring a new perspective to the battles that took place centuries ago.

Scott knew exactly the kind of personal story he wanted to tell with this film, prompting him to assemble an international cast including Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras and Matthew Needham as Napoleon's brother. The first trailer for the upcoming historical drama teased the enormous action sequences Scott prepared to depict the gruesome battles the military leader was involved in, while also showing the more intimate moments Napoleon will share with Empress Joséphine. The stage is set for one of history's most merciless leaders to take the spotlight.

Ridley Scott is one for the scale he likes to use when preparing to film action sequences. Wide shots showing an army gearing up to strike and not shying away from the violence war brings with itself are some of the trademarks that have made the director's filmography instantly recognizable. And that seems to be one of the reasons why he was so eager to work on Napoleon, with the movie being an opportunity to balance the intense action sequences with engaging drama. This will also be Scott's first film since House of Gucci told a very different type of story.

Image via Apple

What's Next for Joaquin Phoenix?

After he plays Napoleon Bonaparte in a film aimed to make an impact during next year's award season, Joaquin Phoenix will return to the role that allowed him to win an Academy Award. In Joker: Folie à Deux, Arthur Fleck will be seen again after leading a violent protest in the streets of Gotham City during the events of the first film. Todd Phillips was back in the director's chair for the sequel that will introduce Lady Gaga as a love interest for the Clown Prince of Crime. There's not a single prison cell that can hold the Joker, as he is set to bring Batman's home to its knees once more.

You can check out the new Empire Magazine cover featuring Joaquin Phoenix below, before Napoleon premieres in theaters on November 22: