The Big Picture Joaquin Phoenix almost backed out of Napoleon unless Ridley Scott allowed Paul Thomas Anderson to rewrite parts of the script.

Phoenix's departure from another film has caused outrage, with speculation of legal consequences looming over the actor.

Despite some changes to the script, Napoleon failed to impress critics and audiences, receiving mediocre reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

One of the most divisive films of 2023 that still managed to earn three Oscar nominations almost looked a lot different. A new report from THR has revealed that Joaquin Phoenix was ready to back out of Napoleon unless director Ridley Scott agreed to let Paul Thomas Anderson rewrite parts of the script. This news comes in the wake of Phoenix departing Todd Haynes' gay romance drama, which also stars Danny Ramirez (Captain America: Brave New World) and was set to begin production this week. The untitled film was so close to the start of shooting that whole sets had been built in Guadalajara, Mexico, and now it's uncertain if the movie is even going to happen. There has reportedly been heavy outrage regarding Phoenix's departure, which many Hollywood execs believe will open him up to potential legal consequences.

Phoenix's reason for exiting the project remains unclear at this time, but it's said that he got cold feet. He previously worked with Anderson on The Master, the 2012 psychological drama which also stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, and Jesse Plemons. Phoenix once told Anderson Cooper on an episode of 60 Minutes that fear isn't uncommon for him before a movie is set to begin shooting, and that intrusive thoughts begin to creep into his head that he won't be able to accurately express his ideas on set. As for their work on Napoleon, Scott reportedly agreed to let Anderson make adjustments to the script, but the film still failed to wow critics or audiences, landing at a 58% critics and 59% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Are the Highest Rated Joaquin Phoenix Movies?

Joaquin Phoenix is a four-time Academy Award nominee and even won an Oscar for his performance in 2019's Joker. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the highest-rated Phoenix movie is Her, the 2013 AI drama romance film which also stars Amy Adams and Scarlett Johansson. Other notable highly-rated Phoenix movies include Hotel Rwanda, which was directed by Terry George and also stars Don Cheadle, The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard's western featuring John C. Reilly and Jake Gyllenhaal, and Gladiator, the 2000 action-epic starring Russell Crowe, which won five Oscars including Best Picture, Best Lead Actor (Crowe), Best Sound, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.

Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby and was written by David Scarpa and directed by Ridley Scott. Stay tuned to Collider for future behind-the-scenes movie insights and watch Napoleon on Apple TV+.

