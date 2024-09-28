In James Mangold's 2005 biopic Walk the Line, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon take on the iconic roles of legendary singer-songwriters and star couple Johnny Cash and June Carter. Their performances are so authentic that one might wonder if the actors truly sing in the film. Even when musical biopics feature actors who double as talented musicians, such as the Grammy Award-winning Jamie Foxx in Taylor Hackford's Ray or Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, it's not always that their voices will be used in the final cut. For example, in Ray, Foxx's singing voice was replaced with Ray Charles' original recorded voice in the songs he performed. Rami Malek's performance in Bryan Singer's Bohemian Rhapsody was also dubbed over. But do Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon actually sing in Walk the Line? The answer is a resounding yes — both Phoenix and Witherspoon deliver their own vocal performances throughout the movie.

Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon Learned To Sing and Play Instruments for ‘Walk the Line'

Joaquin Phoenix is known for immersing himself into the characters he portrays, and he did no different when he was cast to play Johnny Cash. He wanted the role even before he read the script, reports ABC News: "The idea of playing such an interesting, complex character that had an incredibly rich life was overwhelming," Phoenix said. But singing abilities akin to Cash was not something Phoenix ever thought he had in himself, but for an actor who doesn't seem to back down from challenging roles, this didn't hinder him. Fortunately for him, director Mangold eased the pressure when he told Phoenix that he would sing, but he didn't have to sound like Johnny Cash. "You're not Johnny Cash and you're not going to be Johnny Cash. It's your interpretation that I want to capture. If people want to hear Johnny Cash, he's made a couple of records," Mangold told Phoenix. With this direction, Phoenix did his best to transform into the singer, which eventually lead to an Oscar nomination. The actor learned the guitar and wrote his own songs, just to acquaint himself with the process of music-making, which is a huge part of what Walk the Line covers. Per The New York Times, Phoenix expressed his struggles, "At first, my voice would go high, and I would sound like I was singing Christmas-carol Cash." He worked diligently with a coach and his performance got to the on-screen Johnny Cash we revere today.

Reese Witherspoon Nearly Dropped ‘Walk the Line’ Because She Was Scared To Sing

Unlike Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon had a hard time absorbing the fact that she would actually have to sing in her role as June Carter. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Witherspoon revealed that she almost quit the project. Witherspoon is reported saying, "I called my attorney, my agent, my manager. I said, 'I've got to get out of this. Can't they call LeAnn Rimes? She's good! There are plenty of people that do this for a living. I'm just an actress!'" However, much like her co-star, after sessions with a coach she improved her vocal skills and even learned how to play the autoharp. In Walk the Line, however, it is their authentic interpretations of the iconic musicians that immerse audiences into the movie. This lead to Oscar recognition for both actors, with Witherspoon taking home the golden statuette for Best Actress.

Nearly two decades since their collaboration on Walk the Line, the two actors continue to fascinate audiences. The Oscar-winning Joker star is at it again reprising his role as Joker in the musical psychological thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, alongside Lady Gaga who plays the iconic character Harley Quinn. Besides playing June Carter, Reese Witherspoon has gone on to embody other real-life characters, notably portraying Cheryl Strayed on her record walk in Wild. The fact that Witherspoon and Phoenix convincingly sang in Walk the Line proves just how much talent they have had under their sleeves for decades.

Walk the Line is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

