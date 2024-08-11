The Big Picture Joaquin Phoenix showcases versatility in Two Lovers, a departure from his eccentric roles.

James Gray adeptly directs Phoenix in a romantic drama exploring self-acceptance and love.

Phoenix's nuanced performance as Leonard provides a refreshing take on a classic melodrama trope.

Audiences have a basic understanding of what's in store in a Joaquin Phoenix performance. Whether he's playing Johnny Cash, Napoleon Bonaparte, or The Joker, you can count on Phoenix being a dynamo force who breaks all the conventions of traditional screen acting. His inclination toward eccentric and twisted figures has made him one of the most lauded actors of his generation, as critics and audiences can't help but marvel at the lengths he will go to give an unforgettable performance. However, Phoenix's brooding presence can be limiting, even if his acting is superb from a technical perspective. Sometimes, we wish Phoenix would break out of his oddball archetype and play a "normal" individual devoid of his usual dyspeptic tendencies. In 2008, Phoenix, working with one of his frequent collaborators, James Gray, did just that, exquisitely portraying loss and conflicted love in Two Lovers, in a performance that extracts his soulfulness.

James Gray Taps Into Joaquin Phoenix's Humanity in 'Two Lovers'

James Gray, the humanist director of films about family legacy and immigration into the United States, is the ideal filmmaker to rein in Joaquin Phoenix's intense persona. The two have made multiple films together, including The Yards, We Own the Night, and The Immigrant, but Two Lovers is the one that flexes Phoenix's underused muscles. Gray's dramas and genre films are reserved in their execution but contain pressing thematic weight. At the outset, the plot of Two Lovers is all too familiar. The film follows a recently divorced Jewish man, Leonard (Phoenix), a photographer who moves back in with his parents in Brighton Beach. Romantically, he is at a crossroads, torn between settling down with a family friend, Sandra (Vinessa Shaw), a Jewish woman who his parents approve of, or his new neighbor, Michelle (Gwyneth Paltrow), a Gentile free spirit who inspires him more. What separates Two Lovers from the pack is its dedication to confronting the dramatic weight of making this life-altering decision, as well as the outside sources that influence these choices. Leonard also suffers from depression, which has caused him to attempt to take his own life.

Psychologically speaking, Sandra and Michelle represent the dual sides of what a man seemingly longs for in a heterosexual relationship. Sandra's comfort and sensual approach eases Leonard's emotional wounds, while Michelle's unpredictability and rebellious streak invigorates him to break out of his shadow. Michelle, already in a relationship and mercurial in her everyday life, is unattainable, which makes her more attractive. Sandra is ostensibly waiting at the door for him, but the prospect of this safe and predestined relationship feels empty.

Faith-based commentary and character dynamics are prevalent in all of Gray's films. In Two Lovers, Sandra and Michelle are interpreted as the Sacred and the Profane, respectively, by Leonard, although he learns that each of them is more nuanced than what he sees in his myopic view. Gwyneth Paltrow's career-best performance in this film is bittersweet, as it reminds audiences what they're missing out on due to her current acting hiatus. At the time of the film's premiere at Cannes in 2008, she became almost permanently preoccupied with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joaquin Phoenix's Untapped Nuance and Subtly as a Conflicted Man in 'Two Lovers'

Because Joaquin Phoenix is associated with breaking the rules of conventional screen acting, watching him operate in the mold of classic romantic melodrama is refreshing, and it is a worthwhile deployment of his talents. Phoenix turns the dial just far enough to convey melodramatic tendencies but sustains the appropriate amount of restraint to match Gray's meditative style. It's a performance that eloquently expresses deep contemplation and Leonard's conflicted emotionality often makes him indecipherable, but his mysterious complexi is honest to the human condition. He knows that, no matter which direction he takes in his romantic life, he'll need to accept himself first. Gray never indicates what path is the correct one to take, as he understands that the onus for self-acceptance is on Leonard, and not on the respective women to placate his alienation.

Phoenix's turn as the downbeat bachelor in Two Lovers features the actor's finest trademarks but stops short of becoming self-parody. He is down on his luck but not morose. He has neurotic tendencies without being completely emotionally stunted. Phoenix drops his usual theatrics and taps into a heightened version of mumblecore, with Gray's naturalistic dialogue complementing his turn as an everyman. In the same breath, Phoenix, thanks to his striking presence on the screen, gives his most pronounced movie star performance of his career. His performance channels the work of a classic Hollywood star who, deep down, is a likable person, but they are helpless victims in unenviable circumstances. Evocative of Ernest Borgnine's Oscar-winning performance as a socially awkward bachelor in the Best Picture winner, Marty, Leonard overcoming his psychological burdens serves as the crux of the dramatic arc. The film is ultimately not about any notions of "will they, won't they?", between Leonard and Sandra/Michelle, but rather, Leonard's ability to restore his sense of worthiness.

Joaquin Phoenix Controls His Unnerving Energy and Angst in 'Two Lovers'

Love is an arduous endeavor. When put through the typical Joaquin Phoenix wringer, finding love would turn into a horrifying excursion into hell. Luckily, for the benefit of Two Lovers' gracious tone, Leonard bears no resemblance to the likes of Arthur Fleck in Joker or Commodus in Gladiator. Throughout the film, Leonard, while bothered, is hospitable to others, and his outward expression of intelligence and consideration shows why women would be interested in him. Phoenix's nervous energy is put to the best practice, as Leonard is an individual conflicted by seemingly every aspect of society: who to date, what to say to people, and whether he should follow in the family business. When Leonard and Sandra convene in his room, his awkwardness is relatable, as he's unsure whether to interpret remarks and observations by Sandra as compliments. Phoenix precisely modulates his delivery and body language around different people. With Michelle, Leonard puts on an affectation designed to match her eccentricities. He is attracted to Sandra's warmth and Michelle's free spirit, and these contrasting relationships highlight Leonard's duality.

Oftentimes, minimalism is the best course of action. For Joaquin Phoenix, an actor known for intense method acting and other bells and whistles that show he's undergone a stark transformation, a minimalist approach gave him one of his finest performances in Two Lovers. In, undoubtedly, his most human performance of the last 20 years, Phoenix plays the kind of likable and well-meaning individual that is rare in his acclaimed filmography. Sometimes, figuring out life, from minor to life-altering events, causes us to feel anxious, and who better to reflect on our weariness than Joaquin Phoenix?

Two Lovers is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S.

