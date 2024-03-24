The Big Picture Joaquin Phoenix excels in portraying a traumatized hitman with a troubled past in You Were Never Really Here.

Director Lynne Ramsay expertly strips down the narrative to probe deeper into the protagonist's psyche.

Phoenix's raw emotions shine, showcasing vulnerability and defiance in a powerful performance.

At this point, we've seen Joaquin Phoenix play hopelessly damaged men for so long, that you start to wonder how he's still on planet Earth in one piece. He's used acting as a means of tapping into topics as treacherous as incest, cults, crippling anxiety, and mommy issues. If that's not enough, we all know he's coming back for another round of chaos with Joker: Folie à Deux, looking to recapture the lightning in a bottle that finally got him an Oscar. Phoenix reached new depths with his specialty when he teamed up with cinematic poet laureate Lynne Ramsay on You Were Never Really Here, taking a slab of pulp and deftly slicing and pounding it into an exhaustive document of perpetual suffering.

What Is 'You Were Never Really Here' About?

We're never properly told anything about Joe (Joaquin Phoenix), the protagonist of You Were Never Really Here, instead getting drip fed flashes of his past and little to no exposition about his life. He seems to be a former veteran-turned-hitman for hire, with a specialty for rescuing young girls who have been abused or kidnapped. He only communicates with his clients and/or his boss via a payphone, so his activity cannot be tracked. He lives with his mom (Judith Roberts), and the two share a dynamic that is loving and cute while also frequently disrupted by the complications of her old age, like the trepidation of walking down the stairs and forgetting to turn the water faucet off. The two are survivors of an abusive home, courtesy of a father who terrorized them by threatening them with hammers and drilling lessons in proper posture and "not being a pussy" into Joe's psyche. The trauma never leaves him, and it expresses itself in various self-destructive behaviors, like his penchant for dangling knives over various body parts and suffocating himself with a plastic bag. This damage rises to the surface in his latest assignment, having to rescue a politician's daughter who's been abducted into the sex trade.

This is the stuff of crime novels and revenge films that remains a staple anywhere you can find stories, with the broad strokes of the plot and characterization being so concise that you could scribble them on a $3 receipt. The difference lies in the way Lynne Ramsay shorns the narrative down to its bone marrow, dealing with it as a necessity, while preferring to swim in the stormy waters of Joe's mind. When Ramsay and Phoenix were first having discussions about the role, she gave him an audio recording of fireworks and gunshots and said, "this is what's going on in [Joe's] head," and that chaos is felt in every frame of the film. Due to his PTSD from his experiences as both a survivor of domestic violence and a witness to wartime atrocities as a veteran of the armed forces, he's been left a soldier primed to be on the prowl and attentive to his surroundings, but with the mentality of a protector looking to do good. He knows how to use violence only when necessary, and how to use it in a way that's appropriate for each situation. As such, Ramsay's direction reflects this, maintaining this razor's edge between focus and rage.

The Details Are What Matters in 'You Were Never Really Here'

If Joe can make any sense of how his life has turned out, it's by taking the trauma that affected him and appropriating it for his benefit. His father used hammers to terrorize him, so he now uses hammers as his preferred method of taking out his targets. His father forced him to suffocate with a plastic bag over his head, and now he intentionally puts plastic bags over his head as both a suicidal primer and a coping mechanism for his worst episodes. It's clear early on that he's at the brink of suicide, and that he approaches his life like he's living on borrowed time, and yet he still chooses to create a future for those who were once in his position. The editing creates the connection between his past trauma and present actions, using match cuts to synchronize and mirror the instances of similar visuals across time. This primes the audience for the latter portion of the story where Joe finally rescues his target, Nina (Ekaterina Samsonov) — the audience doesn't need to be told that Joe sees a kindred spirit in Nina and that by saving her, he feels he will be saving himself. Even when the film implements visuals to underline that point, it fits in as part of the motif of how Joe's perspective chooses what we see.

That perspective dominates how we witness the violence that comes both from Joe and from his adversaries. This means that, when we get to see it, it's thudding and quick; when we don't see it, it's because we've skipped ahead to the aftermath, instead focusing on the victims of the violence. Joe is a man submerged in pain and, more than anything, he wants it to be gone; therefore, he cannot bear that he is the cause of pain and death, even if he knows it's justified. While he may continuously ruminate on the pain he was forced to endure, he will get through the pain he will inflict as quickly as possible, and ignore it as best as he can. For instance, in his rescue of Nina, he ruthlessly bludgeons multiple security men to death with a hammer, but it's all viewed through security cameras, with the impact of the blows somewhat nullified. When he goes to kill someone who is attacking him, he lays down on the floor and holds hands with him, with the camera emphasizing close-ups of their faces and hands. Ramsay has spoken about her filmmaking style and how focusing on the details can tell you everything that's important, and this philosophy is the driving force behind this film's identity.

Joaquin Phoenix Gives an Emotional, Brutal Performance

A common acting adage is that it's best to think powerful thoughts and then hide that you're feeling them, but Joaquin Phoenix's emotions are so powerful they can't be contained. Even when Joe is struggling to keep everything inside, Phoenix is practically trembling with the ripples of all that has happened to him. Matching his ruthless efficiency, he keeps himself restrained even at his most enraged, maintaining menace via a low growl that stops anyone who hears it in their tracks. He's self-aware enough about his anger that he can channel it to his advantage, like when he pulls a rope-a-dope on an unsuspecting cop, making himself seem totally calm, so he can strike at the right time. We see how often he tries to soothe himself, be it with his rituals or by using the sauna, but those mental scars always come back, far more potent than the flesh wounds he has all over his body. It's Phoenix's animalistic qualities that sell this duality, as, like all animals, he is both fiercely defiant when threatened and hesitantly vulnerable when in the presence of true solace.

Perhaps Joe wouldn't be so hesitant about his vulnerability if he knew what to do with it. If only he had been taught that at a young age, instead of the maelstrom his father wrought upon him. He wants to kill himself, but he saves himself by seeing a vision of Nina and reminding himself that he has something worth striving for. When he finds his target, only to find that the target has already been killed, he breaks down into harrowing silent sobs, robbed of the chance to act out the catharsis he desperately craves. He envisions shooting himself in the head, only for Nina to remind him that "it's a beautiful day," and that's all he needs to keep going. Through Lynne Ramsay's filmography, she explores the frailty that the human mind can succumb to, juxtaposed with the resilience that it has to persevere. By honing in on the potency of the subjective sensory experience and painting portraits out of the smallest details, she can make the most bare bones of material feel like a manifesto of humanism. You Were Never Really Here serves as a remarkable demonstration of how sharp her storytelling instincts are, and Joaquin Phoenix's rendition of Joe serves as a reminder that even the most brutal people have great love inside of them.

