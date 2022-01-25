The Avengers may be a collective of extraordinary individuals known around the world for their superhero stardom, but in between fighting off intergalactic villains and shadow governments, they are no different from the very people they’ve sworn to protect. Does that mean that Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sits at home paying taxes, or Thor (Chris Hemsworth) spends his day off at the gym as the God of Gains?

RELATED: Most Powerful Avengers In The MCU, Ranked

Many of these fabled heroes already hold day jobs. When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) isn’t out protecting Hell’s Kitchen in Daredevil, he’s a highly successful lawyer. Meanwhile, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) still endures the trials and tribulations of high school (before taking on a role at the Daily Bugle). In some alternative timeline in the Multiverse, how might The Avengers seek out a new source of income and livelihood? Reddit seems to have some answers.

Tony Stark: Tech CEO

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was born to be a leader, whether standing at the front lines of battle or taking charge in the boardroom. Before becoming Iron Man, Tony served as CEO for Stark Industries and as a result, ushered in a new age for the multi-billion tech conglomerate.

Without the distractions (or incentives) of being Iron Man, he would have to find a new way to foster change in the world. Reddit user @blackbutterfree suggests that Tony would lend his time to “redefining energy sources.” And if Tony plays his cards right, he could be the next billionaire tech mogul to explore space (without the threat of Thanos, that is).

Wanda Maximoff: Actress

Whether she realizes it, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has the power to influence the world around her. In the Disney+ series, WandaVision, she took on many roles and played each part effortlessly. From concerned mother to suburban housewife to next-door neighbor, Wanda convinced everyone around her that she was someone else.

Yes, much of this had to do with the Scarlet Witch’s ability to warp time and energy, which as Redditor @bucketofsteam explains, ultimately creates an illusion of someone she is not. Some might call this acting. And what is acting if not an illusion of character manipulation, camera work, and a bit of editing? Wanda took the stage before during the talent show in “Don’t Touch the Dial,” and if given the chance, could be walking red (or scarlet) carpets across the globe.

Natasha Romanoff: Ballerina

Natasha is stealthy, graceful, and quick on her feet, thanks to years of training to become a Black Widow. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, it was briefly mentioned that she had a connection to ballet, with similar Easter eggs dropped across the MCU.

RELATED: How To Watch The 'Black Widow' Movies Chronologically Or By Release Date

As one Redditor explains, Black Widows often underwent similar training to ballet in the comic books. Though in the movies, Natasha seems to possess the traits of a gymnast rather than a dancer. Either way, she could harness the agility of a Black Widow to stage halls around the world.

Steve Rogers: Sketch Artist

As it turns out, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) possesses the ability for martial arts and actual artistry. Before becoming Captain America, Steve was enrolled in school to study illustration and design (and even. If not for the Super Soldier program, he may have even gone far in that world.

In the 1941 comic books, Steve worked as a freelance commercial artist after letting go of his superhero identity for good. One Reddit user even pointed out the connection between a line from the series with Steve’s famous sketch from Captain America: The First Avenger.

Sam Wilson: Trauma Counselor

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) knows the value of work and getting the job done. That much is clear from the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “He’s got experience with the military, he’s got experience doing grief counseling with soldiers with PTSD,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stated in an interview with Collider.

Of all his fellow Avengers, Sam has spent the most time working a “normal” day job. But this is also the reason why he is such a great Falcon. Since Sam has dedicated years to helping veterans it is also why, as Reddit user @u/effdot explains, Steve passed the symbol and duties of being Captain America down to him.

Clint Barton: Farmer

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) already got a sense of simple living when he and his family took up residence at the Barton Homestead. This idyllic, secret location was first shown in Avengers: Age of Ultron and served as a safe house for the team in the latter half of the film.

RELATED: When Is ‘Hawkeye’ Set In The MCU Timeline?

But the small plot of land in Iowa is the antheses to Clint’s crime-fighting way of life in New York City — and maybe that’s the point. For this arrow-wielding superhero, The Avengers serve as a way to employ his skills and protect the world — and his children. But at the end of the day, Clint’s dedication to family values and easy-going attitude are much more suited for a rural farm.

Thor: Personal Trainer

Thor is known around the galaxy for his charm, arrogance, and superhuman strength. He prides himself on appearance, save for his physique in Avengers: Endgame. But hey, he was going through a rough time.

Seeing as Thor does not need to put in the effort to stay in shape, as Reddit user @joethegeek1 points out, encouraging others to stay fit would be an ideal job for him. Working as a personal trainer might even help the God of Thunder harness a sense of humility and empathy, something that he’s been working on since joining The Avengers.

Vision: Philosopher

Who else would be better at contemplating the questions of the universe than Vision (Paul Bettany) himself? Originally made with sinister intentions and given life by the all-powerful Mind Stone, Vision has witnessed the evil — and good — of mankind upon joining The Avengers. That in itself is enough to make this man-machine a philosopher in some sense.

Vision has spoken lines like, “humans are odd. They… try to control what won’t be. But there is grace in their failings,” that are the musings of a modern-day Aristotle. He has also faced his truest form during WandaVision in a manner akin to the Ship of Theseus paradox, as pointed out by Reddit. Of course, a "synthezoid" doesn't need to hold down a day job. Philosophy and the power of thought are simply already ingrained in Vision’s software.

NEXT: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows Streaming On Disney Plus

'The Batman': New Footage Showcases the Dark Knight and Riddler's Cat-and-Mouse Games Come for the Fincher vibes, stay for the cappuccino passive-aggression.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email