Clifton Collins Jr. will soon be off to the horse races. Sony Pictures Classics has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Jockey, starring Collins.

Collins will be playing a middle-aged horse jockey, who is looking for redemption. Clifton's previous acting work includes 2005's Capote (directed by Bennett Miller), 2009's Star Trek (directed by J. J. Abrams), and 2013's Pacific Rim (directed by Guillermo del Toro). He also appeared in the first three seasons of Westworld as Lawrence Gonzales. He will also be joined by Molly Parker, who plays his trainer. Parker's previous acting work includes HBO's Deadwood (playing Alma Garret) and Netflix's House of Cards (playing Jackie Sharp). She currently plays Maureen Robinson in Netflix's adaptation of Lost in Space, which debuted in 2018. Moises Arias will also star in the film, as a rookie rider.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

RELATED: 'Nightmare Alley' Trailer Reveals Guillermo Del Toro's Noir Psychological Thriller

Collins is also an executive producer for the film. It was directed by Clint Bentley in his debut feature film. The film was shown at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where Collins was awarded the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for his performance. The film also recieved the Audience Award at Los Angeles' AFI Fest.

Jockey is scheduled to be released on December 29. The trailer for the film can be viewed below:

Here's the synopsis for Jockey:

"An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.) hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has acquired what appeares to be a champion horse. But the years - and injuries - have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider (Moises Arias), who claims to be his son, and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream."

Watch 'SNL' Cast Struggle Not to Laugh During Dog Head Man Sketch Save Dog Head Man.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email