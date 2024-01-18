The Big Picture Jodie Comer took on a new role with the upcoming video game remake, Alone in the Dark, due to her interest in the process of making a game.

Comer praised the amount of work and craftsmanship that goes into creating video games like Alone in the Dark.

Despite not filming together, Comer felt that the team was still able to curate a horror atmosphere in Alone in the Dark, and hopes the game finds success similar to The Last of Us.

This weekend, Jodie Comer is back on the big screen when her latest project, The End We Start From, heads into its wider theatrical release on January 19. The film is based on Megan Hunter's novel of the same name, following a mother and her infant during an environmental crisis. While audiences can look forward to Comer's next film, video game enthusiasts will get to see her step into a different type of role with the upcoming remake of Alone in the Dark.

During an interview for The End We Start From with Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Comer shared a bit about her experience working on Alone in the Dark and gave a small teaser about what players can expect from the game. First, Comer shared that though she isn't really into gaming, her previous work on Free Guy helped pique her interest. Alone in the Dark also caught her attention because she was curious about the process of making a video game. She gave general praise to the game's developers, touching on the script and more that the team had been working on for several years. She said:

"With 'Alone in the Dark,' that actually came through not long after I'd shot 'Free Guy.' It was like a year after, and I was like, 'Okay.' I'm not a gamer. The reason why I wanted to do it was because I'd kind of explored it in this film, and I thought, 'Oh, actually, I'd love to kind of see behind the curtain and see what goes into it.' And there is so much work that goes into these video games. A lot of the team had been creating 'Alone in the Dark' for, like, eight years, and the script for a video game is like a film script. It's, like, hundreds of pages. The level of work and craftsmanship that goes into creating them is undeniable, so I just really wanted to experience that and see what it was like."

'Alone in the Dark' Is Perfect for Horror Fans

Close

Comer noted that something else that challenged her with Alone in the Dark was recording separately from her co-star David Harbour (Stranger Things). Despite that, she felt the team was still able to create a living horror atmosphere with their voices, something that underscored the "magic" of game development for her. Comer also praised the game's detail, calling it "second to none." Though the game doesn't release for a couple more months, Comer hopes it finds success similar to The Last of Us. She continued:

"Me and David, we weren't in the same room. We never actually filmed anything together, which again, is tricky when you have these huge dialogue moments, and you're not hearing how the other character has delivered their line. But again, I think it just speaks to the kind of magic of what they're able to do. It's a horror game. There's a lot of horror and a lot of darkness. And like I said, I'm not really a gamer, so it's not something that I guess I can fully appreciate in the way other people would, but I've seen some of the edits of the game and the detail is second to none. You see the success of 'The Last of Us,' and where that went on to. Yeah, I hope people enjoy it. It's funny, because I did that like a year-and-a-half ago/two years ago, so it's been a little while."

What Else Is Jodie Comer Working On?

Image via 20th Century

This summer, Comer will next be seen in Jeff Nichols' feature The Bikeriders, currently set to premiere on June 21, over six months later than its original release date of December 1, 2023. The movie centers on a Midwestern riding club as they change throughout the 1960s. It also stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Norman Reedus, Boyd Holbrook, and more. Additionally, Comer teased a few potential projects, as well as waiting for more that really spark her interest, saying:

"And in regards to next year, I have a film with Jeff Nichols called 'The Bikeriders,' which is coming out in June, which I'm really excited to be able to speak about. And then, as of now, I have things in very early development stages that aren't necessarily greenlit. I'm always kind of skeptical to speak about things in depth when they're not quite there yet, but we'll see. It's kind of open for me at the minute, so I'm just kind of reading and waiting to read something that really gives me that gut instinct and drive to say, 'Yes, let's do this now.'"

Alone in the Dark releases on March 20 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is available for pre-order. Be sure to catch Comer in The End We Start From this weekend in theaters and stay tuned for the rest of our interview.

The End We Start From A woman tries to find her way home with her newborn while an environmental crisis submerges London in floodwaters. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Mahalia Belo Cast Jodie Comer , Katherine Waterston , Benedict Cumberbatch , Mark Strong , Joel Fry , Gina McKee , Nina Sosanya Runtime 102 minutes Writers Alice Birch

Get Tickets on Fandango