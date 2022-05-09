Deadline has reported that Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is primed to star in a new end of the world thriller titled The End We Start From, from director Mahalia Belo and executive producer Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is said to be a feminist survival story set in London during an environmental crisis and focuses on a young family torn apart in an apocalyptic flood. Comer will play the mother of a newborn baby as she attempts to navigate the treacherous waters and return home.

The news comes just off of Comer’s second BAFTA win for the British drama film Help. Comer is a highly regarded actress and has a long and impressive list of accolades to show for it. She is most prominently known for her roles as Villanelle on the highly-rated thriller series Killing Eve, Rey's mother in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Marguerite de Carrouges in The Last Duel, and can also be seen as Millie Rusk in Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds. Other cast details for the film are still unknown, however, having Comer officially cast as the main character in the film will undoubtedly get fans excited.

The End We Start From is adapted from Megan Hunter's 2017 critically acclaimed novel of the same name. It will be directed by Belo, who is most prominently known for her work on 2018’s The Long Song and Requiem, and will use a script from highly acclaimed British screenwriter Alice Birch, who has done work on HBO’s comedy-drama series, Succession.

Cumberbatch will executive produce alongside Comer, Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud, Cecile Gaget, and Eva Yates. Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland from Cumberbatch’s production company SunnyMarch will produce the film alongside Liza Marshall, Sophie Hunter, and Amy Jackson from Hera Pictures.

The producers all seem to be very excited to be part of the new project, stating:

“The End We Start From is very close to our hearts. Megan’s heart-wrenching novel, and Alice’s wonderful adaptation, present a story about motherhood, separation, social and environmental upheaval, and those primal instincts in us which draw moments of joy and inspiration out of the chaos. We are incredibly excited to have Mahalia and Jodie lead this talented creative team in making what we know will be a resonant, riveting film.“

Although the rest of the cast and plot details for The End We Start From are still unknown, fans can be sure they’ll get more information when production ramps up. Having Comer and the talented crew behind her is definitely a good first move. Keep up with Collider for more information!

