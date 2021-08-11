She also talks about what it was like making her first big Hollywood movie with ‘Free Guy.’

With director Shawn Levy’s fantastic new movie Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Jodie Comer about making the action comedy. During the interview, Comer talked about making her first big Hollywood movie, her reaction after watching the finished film, what it was like working with greenscreen, and more. In addition, she also talked about getting to work with Ridley Scott on The Last Duel and the unique way he shoots his films which involves having four or five cameras going at all times. The Last Duel also stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver. The film is described as an epic tale of betrayal and justice, told from three distinct points of view. You can watch the trailer here.

As most of you know, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

Check out what Jodie Comer had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jodie Comer

Since this is her first big Hollywood movie what did she expect going in versus what it was actually like to make the movie?

What was her reaction seeing the finished film?

Working with green screen.

What it was like working with Ridley Scott on The Last Duel.

How Scott shoots with four or five cameras and what that means for all the actors on set.

