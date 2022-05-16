MTV is here to bridge the gap between Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z with a Daria-based spinoff film titled, Jodie. The animated feature will focus on the character from Daria as she graduates from college and takes her first steps into the terrifying job market. Not only does the plot sound super relatable, but the vocal cast only better adds to the spinoff's promise. Tracee Ellis Ross will lead the film as the titular Jodie with an ensemble call sheet including Pamela Adlon, William Jackson Harper, Zosia Mamet, Dermot Mulroney, Kal Penn, Kofi Siriboe, Dulcé Sloan, Heléne York, Jojo T. Gibbs, Alex Moffat, and Arden Myrin. Along with starring, Ross will executive produce with Grace Edwards who also serves as a writer and showrunner. Rounding out the executive production team will be Awesome Inc.’s Ashley Kohler.

As many of a certain age will remember, Daria was a spinoff of Beavis and Butthead, so it’s only right that Jodie is receiving her own time in the sun. Taking on the animation the network is known for, the feature film will see Jodie Landon graduate from college only to be tossed into the unknown world of adulthood. Ready to break away from her family and old life, Jodie packs her bags and heads for a gentrifying city. It’s there that she dives into the world of tech, working for an overly enthusiastic company called Firstfinity. In her new city with her career heating up, Jodie will discover the world outside the confines of Lawndale High, with all the highs and lows that it’s bound to throw at her.

Daria first landed on MTV back in 1997 and spoke to high school kids everywhere. With her lethargic and sarcastic personality, the series’ titular character navigated the halls of Lawndale High with her best friend, Jane Lane and fellow smart gal, Jodie Landon, by her side. Trying their best to make it to graduation while avoiding the popular kids and insane teachers, audiences watched as Daria and her pals worked through relationship drama, family issues, and everything else that comes with being a teenager. While MTV is setting out to reach an entirely new generation with Jodie, it’s also bound to be a hit with Millennials and Generation X fans of the iconic late 90s cartoon.

Jodie’s announcement comes hot on the heels of a revelation about its MTV predecessor, Beavis and Butthead, returning for a two season run on Paramount+. While nothing is known surrounding the plot of the series, we can expect to tag along with the titular best friends on more misadventures. With several of our favorite characters from the 90s making a comeback and going off to blaze their own trails, we can’t wait to see exactly what MTV is cooking up for us. As of right now, no release date has been set for Jodie, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.

