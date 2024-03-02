The Big Picture Zamba the lion attacked actor Bob Denver, showcasing the dangers of working with wild animals.

Known for being well-behaved, Zamba also attacked actress Jodie Foster during the filming of another movie.

Despite Zamba's training and reputation, his attacks on actors like Denver and Foster highlight the unpredictable nature of wild animals in the entertainment industry.

Gilligan's Island, one of the most beloved classic sitcoms from the '60s, follows the story of seven shipwrecks from different walks of life, who get caught in a storm and are suddenly stranded on an uncharted island. Running on CBS for ninety-eight episodes, the comical show created American icons out of all of its characters, including the most recognized star, Bob Denver. Denver played Gilligan, the hapless first mate of the S.S. Minnow, and his tireless talent captivated audiences for years on end. While the actors portrayed people who were forced to get along for survival, the safety of the cast and crew did face some dangerous, life-threatening situations during filming. In Season 2, the Gilligan's Island star worked alongside one of the most booked-and-busy animals in showbiz — Zamba, "The Greatest Lion That Ever Lived."

There was rarely a show in the '70s that didn't feature a guest appearance from the lion. He was more well-behaved than any other animal celebrities were acting with at the time. Turns out, however, Zamba's docile reputation wasn't always flawless. Despite Zamba being domesticated with specific "affection training," the lion nearly mauled Bob Denver in 1966 and then attacked Jodie Foster six years later.

Who Is Zamba the Lion?

Before the modern days of VFX, films and television had no other option but to use wild animals for stories that needed them. With Gilligan's Island setting, the characters would naturally encounter animals amid their tropical misadventures, especially the lion in the episode "Feed the Kitty." In the series, he was called Leo the Lion, but in the real world he was Zamba, "The Greatest Lion That Ever Lived." Zamba was a very famous performing lion in Hollywood who appeared in dozens of shows and movies throughout his life, including The Twilight Zone, The Addams Family, I Dream of Jeannie, Tarzan, and Napoleon and Samantha.

Zamba was a rescued African cub who was adopted by exotic animal trainer Ralph Helfer when he was only four months old. Helfer trained Zamba differently from other trainers at the time. According to Zamba's biography noted in the previous linked Publishers Weekly, Helfer used the technique called "affection training" where he would inspire the lion to perform good behavior by giving him consistent love, patience, understanding, and respect. The large cat grew to have a special, trustworthy bond with his trainer. He was even let free around Helfer's daughter, and Zamba became good-natured and gentle.

In 1960, Zamba got his first big break from Twentieth Century-Fox to star in a movie titled The Lion. He would star with child actress Pamela Franklin, and the two formed a special bond before the film's production. Hollywood continued to call on the adored lion for several appearances — earning a praiseworthy reputation — but things turned darker for the king of the jungle while filming with Bob Denver.

'Gilligan's Island' Could've Been a Bloodbath

Bob Denver previously worked with the famed cat on an episode of Many Loves of Dobie Gillis without any complications. It was only when the pair met again in 1966 did a deadly accident erupt. Series creator Sherwood Schwartz recalls the attack in his book Inside Gilligan's Island: From Creation to Syndication. In the episode "Feed the Kitty," Zamba was situated in a scene where he was meant to stay on the set bed as Denver quietly made his way towards the exit door. Denver and the lion had rehearsed the scene multiple times before the actual shooting and ran into no problems. Zamba stayed in place every time. Yet, when the cameras started to roll, Zamba wasn't the sweet beast he used to be.

"The only thing that saved Bob’s life is the fact that the bed wasn’t bolted to the floor," remembers Schwarts. Instead of staying still as the actor snuck towards the exit, Zamba leapt forward, though his back legs sent the bed backwards and Zamba fell short of Denver by two feet. Ralph Helfer rushed in immediately and grabbed the 400-pound feline. Luckily, Denver was unscathed by the attack which could have turned deadly. As Schwarts recounts, Bob Denver was tremendously brave with the entire incident and was even ready to shoot another take right way, saying, "Okay, one more time. And keep the bed loose, in case he jumps again". According to MeTV, it took Denver and Zamba just one more take to ace the scene! That goes to prove just how incredible and resilient Bob Denver was as a renowned Hollywood actor, but the Gilligan's Island star's mauling experience was just the beginning of the attacks of "The Greatest Lion That Ever Lived."

Jodie Foster Was Attacked by Zamba

The same lion also attacked The Silence of the Lambs star, Jodie Foster, during the production of the family adventure film Napoleon and Samantha. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Foster recalls the time she was just nine years old when she met the acclaimed lion on set. The movie follows two child friends, portrayed by Foster and Johnny Whitaker, who escape to the wild with their pet lion in hopes of avoiding the orphanage. Jodie recounts in the interview that there were three lions on the set of the movie: the main lion, a stunt lion, and a stand-in lion. Zamba was credited with being the stand-in lion, who seemed to get more unwanted attention than the rest.

The attack happened very fast to the young actress, which occurred after shooting a take. Foster was walking up a hill when a shadow of a mane blurred her vision and she was suddenly whipped upside down. "...he picked me up sideways, shook me in his mouth and turned me around," Foster said on the show. The scariest thing about the accident was that the actress witnessed the panicked crew running in the opposite direction of her. Everyone had picked up their equipment and took off, making the actress believe there was an earthquake. The sole person who could save her life was Zamba's trainer. Ralph Helfer simply said, "Drop it," and the trained lion released Foster on command. The chaos didn't end there.

Foster went running off, but Zamba chased after her, catching the kid in an instant. He was supposedly tied by a piano wire. As she comments on Graham Norton, the lion put a paw on her as if he was saying, "I got her." If Zamba hadn't been trained professionally by Helfer, the beast could have easily bit down harder, which would have killed Foster. To this day, Jodie Foster confesses to being spooked by cats because of the scare. Even after these close calls, Hollywood continues to face various set attacks as seen in the infamous maulings in one of the most violently made movies in history called Roar. Zamba passed away on his eighteenth birthday in Colton, California, yet in spite of his mishaps, the lion's legacy is still remembered throughout the entertainment industry. The beast's attack history stands to highlight the risks of working with wild animals that can never be completely tamed.

Gilligan's Island is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

