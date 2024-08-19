In a decorated career that has spanned over 50 years, this is a selection of ten films that you can never get tired of. Some of the films on this list are also her best, but others have that lasting quality that, like the acclaimed actress, age very well. This list also has some of her most well-known roles combined with some performances that have flown under the radar. Foster's filmography is as extensive as it is impressive, and almost all of her movies are worth a second or third or fourth look (you get the picture, right?). However, these are the ten that, if you scroll by them, it is a good idea to grab a bucket of popcorn and let the talented actress entertain for a few hours.

There is no shortage of genres to choose from as she has dipped her toe in everything ranging from visceral revenge thrillers to sillier roles when she was a young performer. To be clear, this isn't the definitive ranking of Jodie Foster's best movies (you can find that here); these are the most rewatchable movies in her ouevre, ranked.

10 'Hotel Artemis' (2018)

Directed by Drew Pearce

In 2028, the world has gone to hell in a hand basket, and the only refuge for a select group of skilled mercenaries is the Hotel Artemis. Foster is Jean Thomas but is referred to as "The Nurse" in the neo-noir, post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Drew Pearce. It's a dog-eat-dog environment, and The Nurse has no problem holding her own with unstable killers played by a terrific ensemble of Charlie Day, Sterling K. Brown, Dave Bautista, and the inimitable Jeff Goldblum. Foster runs the Hotel Artemis with an iron fist, but her only weakness is exposed when she is forced to go outside the building. She has extreme agoraphobia, and it proves to be her biggest obstacle in a film full of miscreants, mafiosos, and mentally unstable hotel guests.

Foster has proven time and time again that she can more than hold her own with the less desirable characters she plays opposite. If you can go toe-to-toe with Hannibal Lecter and live to talk about it, then your bona fides are solid gold for life. Her most recent role in Season 4 of HBO's anthology True Detective shows that she still has the ability to play a dynamic and powerful badass who will pull a gun on you with deadly intent. In Hotel Artemis, she isn't afraid to show some vulnerability either.

9 'Panic Room' (2002)

Directed by David Fincher

Foster is nothing if not a devoted mother in Panic Room. When ne'er do well intruders, Jared Leto and Forrest Whitaker, see fit to do a little breaking and entering into her new house, the mama bear in Foster kicks in. She plays Meg Altman ready to die to protect her daughter Sarah (a young Kristen Stewart). Fortunately, they can retreat to a secluded panic-safe room while the robbers try to figure out how they will make off with the dough.

David Fincher is a master at ratcheting up the tension over a two-hour cinematic experience. Each time you watch Panic Room, there is a different performance you can focus on from the strong ensemble cast. Stewart, Leto, and Whitaker all bring their A game on top of the solid foundation provided by Foster in one of the most underrated films of the decade. Foster and director David Fincher are one of the most formidable one-two punches in the industry and Panic Room is proof of that.

8 'Flightplan' (2005)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

Flightplan is a little bit like Panic Room, only at 35,000 feet up in the air. There is nowhere to go but straight through the bad guys. Flying aboard a massive DC-10, she is Kyle, a rocket scientist and recent widow who accompanies her young daughter Julia (Marlene Lawston) back home along with the body of her recently deceased husband. When the devilishly good Peter Sarsgaard highjacks the plane in the role of Gene Carson, all bets are off as Kyle has to take into account the safety of her daughter, the innocent passengers, and the honor of her husband's body. It's the kind of weight that only an actress like Foster can shoulder in a film, and she makes the most of it.

The uneasy chemistry between Foster and Sarsgaard makes Flightplan a film that you can watch several times. Some of the most fascinating yet disturbing relationships in film are when one character is slowly and subtly gaslighting another. The misinformation and baloney that Gene and other crew members feed Kyle are almost enough to break her. But this is Jodie Foster we're talking about here. She has made a career out of overcoming all odds.

7 'The Brave One' (2007)

Directed by Neil Jordan

The Brave One is Jodie Foster's Kill Bill. It's a revenge thriller in its purest form, and she is taking no prisoners after her fiancé (Naveen Andrews) is killed by a group of petty criminals during a walk through a New York City park. One by one, Foster (Erica Bain) takes these scumbags out while maintaining a facade of being a radio talk show host. Terrence Howard is the cop that is trying to put the pieces together and tighten the screws on Erica as she continues killing.

It seems almost effortless for Foster to establish great chemistry with whoever she is sharing the screen with. She and Howard have a wonderfully intellectual game of chess going on while he continues to narrow down his suspect list. But when it comes time to name a perpetrator, will he have the heart to throw the cuffs on a woman who has just witnessed her lover violently assaulted and killed? That is the cherry on top of a thrilling cat and mouse physiological part of a revenge thriller.

6 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

In Martin Scorsese's early masterpiece (winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes, and regularly ranked among the best psychological thrillers ever made), Jodie Foster played the attention-grabbing role of an underage sex worker who earns the sympathy of disturbed Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), a cab driver who becomes a vigilante.

Despite general acclaim for the performances, the direction, Bernard Hermann's haunting score and Paul Schrader's great script, Taxi Driver has never been without its share of controversy. Even by today's standards, this is a very violent film (needless to say, even more unsettling and shocking in 1976), and though the content is hard to stomach at times, cinephiles and casual film fans alike watch Taxi Driver over and over, for good reason.

5 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Why is this classic film on the list? Why isn't it number one? Two excellent questions can be answered by reminding ourselves that this is a list of the most rewatchable Jodie Foster movies. Is her take on intrepid FBI Agent Clarice Starling her best performance? She did win an Oscar for Best Actress as a novice agent in a seemingly out-of-her-element battle of wits with the diabolical Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). But even though the lambs are still screaming, Foster delivers a knockout performance that ushered her into full-on leading lady status.

Foster had already won an Academy Award for the disturbing film The Accused, but she is so dynamic in this Oscar-winning movie that you must watch it at least once a year. The only reason it isn't higher is due to the graphic nature of Lecter and Buffalo Bill/Jame Gumb's (Ted Levine) horrific portrayals as crazy as hell serial killers.

4 'Freaky Friday' (1976)

Directed by Gary Nelson

Lindsay Lohan was at the height of her Hollywood powers when she teamed up with the always brilliant Jamie Lee Curtis for the remake (2003) of the classic switcheroo story Freaky Friday . But Jodie Foster was making the role unforgettable almost thirty years earlier(1976). Released in January of 77, the versatile performer was doing an about-face coming off of her Oscar-nominated performance for a Supporting Actress as Iris Steensma in Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver, a teenage sex worker who inspires Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) to free her from the sex trade.

She's a nightmare of a teenager in Freaky Friday. Barbara Harris plays her overworked mother, demanding more from her sloppy and disinterested daughter, Annabel Andrews. When she mysteriously exchanges bodies and minds with her mother, Foster shows once again, very early in her career, that she is a dynamic player who could make magic on the big screen.

3 Nell' (1994)

Directed by Michael Apted

In the role of Nell Kellty playing the titular role, it is a bold and daring departure that shows just how talented she is. As a young woman who is raised by her mother alone in a remote Spartan North Carolina cabin, Foster absolutely shines. When her mother dies, she is taken under the wing of a fascinated doctor (Liam Neeson) and a psychologist (Natasha Richardson) while they slowly venture to get closer to Nell and introduce her to a civilized society.

How many actresses can actually create their own primal language in a movie and make it as thought-provoking and entertaining as Jodie Foster? That's a rhetorical question, but the answer also happens to be not many. We have seen stories of wild children "raised by wolves" before, but Foster's unparalleled take on this young woman is a fresh and authentic character.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

This is, without a doubt, Foster's most underrated and underappreciated performance. Based on Carl Sagan's pivotal and imaginative novel, Contact is a fascinating blend of science fiction and interpersonal drama. As Dr. Ellie Arroway, the brilliant actress brings an unbelievable amount of energy and awe-inspiring wonder to a role that depends on a strong lead. Working in a field dominated by male scientists, Foster shines bright as Arroway, a headstrong astronomer who refuses to take a backseat to older colleagues like David Drumlin (Tom Skerritt) or love interest and intellectual foil Palmer Joss (Matthew McConaughey).

Contact may be the most heliocentric Jodie Foster movie ever, as she is front and center in almost every scene and has such a strong presence that it feels like each and every decision is made with Ellie Arroway's interests in mind. This movie is rewatchable on so many levels, not the least of which is Foster's refreshing gravitas.

1 'Foxes' (1980)

Directed by Adrian Lyne

Foxes is a movie you can enjoy on a Saturday night or a random weekday morning. Jodie Foster plays Jeanie in director Adrian Lyne and his coming-of-age romp of a feature film debut about teenagers doing what teenagers do - finding out about life and themselves. Set in the San Fernando Valley in the late 70s, some heavier, poignant moments in the film deal with the very real issues that young women face daily. Scott Baio, Sally Kellerman, and Randy Quaid round out a talented cast of comedic players who can also be serious. Look closely for a young Laura Dern in the role of Debbie as well.

Jeanie shoulders the responsibility of taking care of her disillusioned and disenfranchised girlfriends Madge (Marilyn Kagan), who is a wannabe disco queen who can't seem to find happiness, and Annie (Cherrie Currie), who is dealing with body issues because of her heavy set physique on top of being a runaway who drinks and does drugs to bury the fact that her cop father is verbally and physically abusive. Foster had already been in so many weighty stories with adults that it is refreshing seeing her have regular teenage problems like a flaky, divorced mother and an absentee father who is a band manager.

