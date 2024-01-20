The Big Picture Jodie Foster turned down the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars due to a conflict with a Disney film she was working on.

Foster's early work as a child actress showcased her range and considerable talent, making her an understandable choice for Princess Leia.

Despite not joining the Star Wars universe, Foster had a wildly successful career portraying powerful and capable women.

Jodie Foster is back in the spotlight with a vengeance. As if the celebrated actress and filmmaker were capable of commanding anything less. There's the one-two punch of Nyad, with Foster and her co-star Annette Bening scoring several ongoing award nominations, and Foster co-anchoring Season 4 of HBO's esteemed True Detective series, True Detective: Night Country. A creative with a keen eye for interesting projects, she isn't banging down Hollywood's doors; she's selective about what she partakes in, and fairly so. At 61, the two-time Oscar winner doesn't have anything to prove — not even that women over 55 deserve a prevalent place in the film industry, which is still a point of contention with the chauvinistic, because Foster holds a room just by existing. She always has, uncannily so, but to decades of audience benefit. While promoting Night Country on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Foster revealed a spectacular trivia tidbit from her time as a child actress: George Lucas offered her the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. She turned it down. As with most of her career decisions, Foster had a good reason.

Why Didn’t Jodie Foster Play Princess Leia?

After Jimmy Fallon mentioned Jodie Foster's fleeting tie to Star Wars, Foster elaborated: “They were going for a younger Princess Leia, but I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out of the Disney movie, because I was already under contract." Foster praised the end result with actress Carrie Fisher, saying, "They did an amazing job. I don’t know how good I would have been." She then quipped, her cheerfully wry final word on the subject, "I might have had different hair. I might have gone with a pineapple.”

It's a humble self-assessment from a decorated and legitimately lifelong artist. To contextualize the moving parts, when George Lucas was making his life-defining franchise, Foster's career was symbiotically ramping up. She made her film debut in 1972, but 1976, one year before A New Hope hit theaters, was her breakout year. Foster headlined or strongly contributed to five films: Freaky Friday, The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane, Bugsy Malone, Echoes of a Summer, and Taxi Driver. The latter marked her first Oscar nomination at a mere 12 years old. In a nice stroke of symmetry, Foster earned her first Academy Award win for Best Actress 12 years later (The Accused), followed swiftly by her second (The Silence of the Lambs). The rest is film history.

The Disney movie Foster chose over Star Wars was 1977's Candleshoe, a frolicking feel-good adventure. The actress had history with the company, having debuted in Disney's Napoleon and Samantha, and enjoyed working on their projects. Even though Star Wars' galactic success would have been part of her streak, it also, surely, would've interrupted Foster's career timeline in ways one can only speculate. But one can hardly blame George Lucas for seeking out Jodie Foster, the best actress in her age range, then recalibrating his vision for Leia when left bereft. According to TCM, "As the story goes, George Lucas decided to make Leia older once it was confirmed that Foster would not be cast."

Jodie Foster Was a Great Child Actress

It's easy to imagine Jodie Foster's abilities translating into a different yet distinctly familiar Leia Organa. We have evidence: lift her qualities and transpose them. This is a preteen who holds her own against Robert De Niro and Martin Sheen and garners an Oscar nomination for the former. Her early work evidences a cumulative presence that's dynamic, fearsome, sensitive, and wise, regardless of how limited or prominent her role. Common adjectives for vibrant teen girls, like plucky and prodigious, apply, but don't do justice to her range. Whether she's playing an underage sex worker in Taxi Driver, a teen murderess in The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane, or a girl with a terminal illness in Echoes of a Summer, Foster seems at ease with the camera. Her actions are insightful and studied. She works a scene effortlessly, like it's her best friend; her emotions carry a natural weight. If she strode from the womb with an intuitive understanding of the acting craft, would we be surprised? And these roles demand much from an individual barely in a double-digit age range. Feeling surprise at how lived-in her performances seem is both praise and half an insult; children are artists, too, and gifted with imagination.

With Foster, things are always in balance: emotion and virtuosity, confidence and vulnerability. In her early work, one of her foreshadowing hallmarks is how she captures childhood nuances. Almost every character is a girl who was forced to mature before her time, a classic "old soul." There's too much raw knowledge and pain in Foster's eyes, because no child that young should already know the cruel ways of the world. Even fun roles, like Bugsy Malone and Candleshoe, have heavy origins: a criminal's girlfriend and a streetsmart orphan pulling a con in Victorian England, respectively. Foster's characters are remarkably capable and exceedingly defiant, individuals who can't be condescended to or controlled; Foster biting into a crunchy sandwich becomes a statement of intent. Her arresting presence speaks to real teen girls with complex inner lives. But those characters are still perilously young, and therein lies the relatable tragedy. In The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane, Martin Sheen's character observes, "You know how to survive, don't you?" From him, it isn't a compliment, even though it's true enough of Foster's resume. No matter her age, her characters are underestimated — as women, as contributors, as leaders.

Doesn't that sound familiar? Star Wars' galaxy far far away doesn't partake in explicit sexism, but male writers still, sometimes, limited women characters' potential. Jodie Foster's fictional side knows that situation inside and out. Her hypothetical Leia would be just as fiery and mature. Foster's rejection led, of course, to the magnificent and dearly missed Carrie Fisher, whose indomitable spirit uplifted countless women. Foster was born 8 years after Fisher, so she wouldn't be as utterly a force of nature. (And her age would have changed that whole Skywalker twins thing.) Nonetheless, set her free, and she would've soared.

The Force Was With Jodie Foster

It's easy to look back and marvel at Jodie Foster turning down the role for women in Star Wars. But Lucas's magnum opus wasn't a guaranteed success. Instead, Foster and Carrie Fisher's feminist joyrides through movie legacy took different avenues. Both are definitive, multifaceted, and triumphant. Foster's career did just fine without the Force. Or maybe it had her back the entire time, imaginary pineapple hair or no.

