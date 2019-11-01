Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, and Shailene Woodley Join Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Prisoner 760’

0

Director Kevin Macdonald’s true story drama Prisoner 760 is taking greater shape, as the casting of Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, and Shailene Woodley was announced today. Foster is an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA winner. Rahim, known for his work in The Looming Tower and Mary Magdalene is a BAFTA nominee. He’ll be seen in two forthcoming Netflix projects: The Serpent, where he’ll play heinous serial killer Charles “The Serpent” Sobhraj, followed by Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land) Netflix miniseries The Eddy. And Woodley, of HBO’s Big Little Lies, was Emmy and Golden Globe nominated for her performance in the series.

Foster has been very selective over the past decade. She’s opted to take roles in only four films since 2011. That suggests this project could be a special one.

The trio will join the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch in the film, with a script penned by former 60 Minutes producer Michael Bronner. Bronner previously produced three Paul Greengrass projects, for which he also provided research: United 93, Green Zone, and Captain Phillips. Macdonald has extensive experience in nonfiction as well. With a long list of feature-length documentaries on his résumé, he also helmed 2006’s critically acclaimed The Last King of Scotland.

Here’s an official synopsis for Prisoner 760, with the roles of the new cast noted:

Prisoner 760 tells the explosive true story of a fight for survival against all odds. Captured by the US government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley). Together, they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy.

The film will be based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s New York Times best-selling memoir, Guantánamo Diary.

Cumberbatch and Bronner will produce the film along with Adam Ackland (The Current War: Director’s Cut), Leah Clarke (Ironbark), Lloyd Levin (2019’s Hellboy), Beatriz Levin, and Mark Holder and Christine Holder (Beasts of No Nation).

Principal photography is set to begin on December 2nd in South Africa.