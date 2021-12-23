[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Anne Boleyn.]

From director Lynsey Miller and writer Eve Hedderwick Turner, the mini-series Anne Boleyn (available to stream at AMC+) tells the story of the legendary Tudor Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) that was labeled everything from an opportunist and a traitor to a temptress and a witch before eventually meeting her demise. Told from her own perspective at a time when the patriarchy reigned supreme, Anne fought to find her voice, but her determination was not enough to keep Henry VIII (Mark Stanley) from orchestrating her fate.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Turner-Smith, whose hauntingly powerful performance will stay with you long after you finish watching, talked about telling a human story about a historical figure, how excited she was about the challenge that the scripts presented, the incredible costumes, what she found infuriating about the story, how extremely emotional it was to shoot the execution. She also talked about what she looks for in a character, and why she wanted to be a part of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey.

Collider: I very much appreciate you talking to me about this, and thank you for doing this role because you are absolutely brilliant in this.

JODIE TURNER-SMITH: Oh, thank you so much.

When this came your way and the opportunity to be the first Black actress to portray this character on screen became a possibility, what was your reaction to that? How did you feel about this whole project?

TURNER-SMITH: I was very excited. I loved the scripts. In general, I approach any story from the aspect of what I love about the story. Not necessarily what is limiting or why I shouldn’t be allowed to play the role, but what it is that I love about the story. And this was a unique opportunity to really distill this fictional retelling of a story about a historical figure to just a human story, and not a story about race, but about a woman trying to survive in her time.

Was it something that you immediately knew that you wanted to do, or was it something that you had to think about and really consider doing because of everything you go through in this?

TURNER-SMITH: The scripts were so good that I was like, “Yes!,” immediately. I was excited immediately. I read it and loved it, and I thought this would be such a great opportunity to tell this story. It seemed like a laugh. I get beheaded. I go through a terrible loss. No. It was very intense. It was intense material, but I thought, “What a challenge for myself.” I had just become a mother and I was feeling everything so intensely then, and I felt so connected to this idea of telling the story of a mother. I was just like, “Yes! Fuck yes! Let’s do it. Let me throw myself into this and fucking try to tell an honest story, and do something that I’ve never done before.” I’d never told a story of that particular kind before, and it was unique. Obviously, I usually would not be offered an opportunity like that and I just thought it was a beautiful thing to be able to bring a different level of humanity, based on all of the nuances I’m bringing, as the artist that I am.

This is not just intense material. The thing I kept thinking, while watching this, was how infuriating it is, what was done to Anne Boleyn, and seeing how she was discarded when her husband decided he just wanted to move on. It made me angry, it made me feel murderous toward everyone who orchestrated all of it, and it made me sad for her. How did you feel about Anne Boleyn, on this whole journey? Did you feel any differently about her, at the beginning, than you do, now that you’ve shot this and wrapped it and can look back on it?

TURNER-SMITH: It also made me upset, what was done to her. What also upset me was how little has changed, just in terms of this idea that a woman’s value is placed in her womb and a woman being treated as nothing more than a vessel, not as a thinking, feeling individual with agency, to be treated with care. All of these things infuriated me. Henry has been lionized throughout history, when he was a sadistic, selfish little man. I was excited to tell a story that was more, instead of sensationalizing this person. It was talking about her humanity.

I thought it was so interesting that we don’t even see Henry, once he’s decided he’s just going to dismiss Anne and have her executed. The strength that she exhibits, knowing where everything will eventually lead and that her fate is sealed, I was just so moved by it emotionally because she’s not really allowed to have any emotion. Did you have conversations with your director about how emotional or not emotional you wanted her to be? What was it like to play those last moments of her life?

TURNER-SMITH: I think a person would be very emotional about getting executed. She loses so much control of her life, and that’s intense. I can’t imagine how disorienting that must feel. And so, I just wanted to tell that story. We talked, at length, about what kind of story we were trying to tell. And then, after that, it was up to me, as the actor, to embody that and bring that to life and make it my own. Her circumstances were intense, all of them. All of that deserved a certain level of intensity, in performance. It was life or death for her. Those are the highest stakes that could possibly exist.

Thankfully, there are not too many times in your career that you’ll have to do a scene where your character is going to be beheaded. What was it like to actually shoot that with the blindfold on and to be in that moment? Was that very difficult to do?

TURNER-SMITH: It was extremely emotional. All of the other actors, to their credit, just held the most sacred space for us to all be in that together. It was intense. It’s never not intense to play a death, especially a death that you know is coming. And to be there, on the set that we were shooting on, it just felt like we were channeling an energy. When you are also playing a character that did live, there is something to be said for just the spiritual energy that comes down.

She also had what seems to be such a lonely existence. She wasn’t really allowed to be with her daughter. She has her brother by her side, but she doesn’t really have friends. How lonely do you think she was and how much do you think that really impacted her?

TURNER-SMITH: That’s one of the biggest things about Anne. First of all, to be in the position that she was in is a lonely position because you are feared, you are revered, you are envied, and you are constantly vulnerable. Anne and Henry were known to have a very passionate relationship, which at the time, was another thing that was rare and unheard of. Generally speaking, love relationships and sexual relationships were reserved for your mistress and a marriage was a political alliance. The idea that a husband and wife would be intensely sexual with each other, and very connected and close, was also something that was not of the norm. And there was also that element of always dancing along this line of, “I could be replaced, at any moment.”

Your wardrobe in this is truly a collection of structural works of art. What is it like to get fitted for wardrobe like that, put on those dresses, and then have to work and be able to actually move in them?

TURNER-SMITH: There’s definitely something that happens in your physical body when you put on a costume. It’s doing a part of that work for you because you already have to assume a certain kind of posture in the clothes, just to wear them. There’s an element of that, and that whole walking in the shoes of the character, that lets you put it on in a better way than if you weren’t in the costume. That’s a big part of the fun of it as well. Really, what it all comes down to is, as actors, we literally play dress up and run around and play for a living. It’s as remarkable as it is exciting as it is fun as it is silly. It’s imagination and it’s like being a child. There’s so much that you discover inside of it because you just let it take over.

When it comes to your life and career, at this point, what do you look for in a project? What gets you excited about taking something on and what attracts you to a character?

TURNER-SMITH: I get excited about stories about fully thought out and fully realized women. Women that have dimension, that’s what excites me. Often, there’s so much that is limiting about who women can be on screen, and we’re finally seeing the door being opened to telling broader stories about women that are not two-dimensional and that are stories that pass the Bechdel Test. That’s what I look for. I think that’s so important.

What was it that attracted you to the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series Bad Monkey, which you’re doing with Vince Vaughn? Was that another character that really stood out for you?

TURNER-SMITH: Yeah. It’s character, and then the other element of it is who you’re working with. We’re not, by any means, curing cancer. It’s important, what we do, but it’s not the most important thing in the world. And so, it is important that the people that we do it with aren’t assholes because that just takes all the life and love out it. I look for, very much, who I creatively want to work with. I sat down with Bill Lawrence over Zoom, since life is over the internet these days, and I really connected with him and what I feel like is his ability to tell a story. That is really what I signed up for. It’s really Bill who sold me on it because I thought, “Well, that seems like an exciting opportunity.” I have this conversation with everyone that I’m going to tell a story with, about what I look for in female characters and what’s important to me. And when they seem to be aligned with that, it’s like, “All right, let’s fucking go.” It’s not gonna be just some two-dimensional character who exists only for the men in the story.

On a sillier note, I have to say thank you for making me want to buy J. Crew clothing, for the first time in my life, because your photo spread in that catalog was so great that I would have bought everything, if I knew that your level of cool would have come with it. Was that experience as fun as it looked and seemed, just from looking at those photos?

TURNER-SMITH: It was so fun. I had so much fun. I have a lot of fun with my husband (Joshua Jackson). He’s the person that I most like spending time with, so to get to do something like that with him, it was a no-brainer. It was just so fun. It’s like, “Yes to doing things like that together.” We have a good time together. That’s one of the most wonderful things about our relationship.

Anne Boleyn is available to stream at AMC+.

