The psychological thriller series will premiere in the U.S. beginning Thursday, December 9.

AMC+ has added another all-new series to their proverbial quiver. The streaming service announced that they've acquired the highly anticipated psychological thriller Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) in the titular role. The three-part miniseries was written by newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner. Lynsey Miller, best known for Deadwater Fell and The Boy with the Topknot, serves as director.

The groundbreaking drama will explore the final months of Anne Boleyn's life prior to her death by beheading. Viewers will serve as witnesses to the key moments that cause the once-powerful and revered woman to fall, highlighting her vulnerabilities and determination to remain an equal among the men of her court.

This ensemble cast includes the multi-award nominated actor Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, AMC+’s Gangs of London) as Anne’s brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn. Mark Stanley (Hellboy, Game of Thrones) portrays one of the most famous kings in British history, Henry VIII. Lola Petticrew (Bloodlands) plays Anne's love rival, Jane Seymour.

The cast is rounded out with Barry Ward (White Lines) as King Henry VIII’s advisor Thomas Cromwell, Jamael Westman (West End’s Hamilton) as Jane Seymour’s brother Edward, Amanda Burton (Marcella, Silent Witness) as Lady Anne Shelton, and Thalissa Teixeira (AMC+’s Ragdoll and Too Close) as Anne’s loyal confidante and cousin Madge Shelton.

Anne Boleyn is produced by Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell through their London-based and Sony Pictures Television-backed outfit Fable Pictures. Ward and Farrell released a statement, saying, "We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with AMC — the home of many visionary shows that have inspired us over the years."

Anne Boleyn will premiere in the U.S. beginning Thursday, December 9, with the two remaining episodes released on consecutive Thursdays. Check out the synopsis and see more newly released images below:

The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpicking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities and her determination to be an equal among men.

