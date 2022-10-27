After a four-year run that included three seasons and three specials, Jodie Whittaker has said goodbye to Doctor Who. It's the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. It always feels bittersweet with such a big change to the show, and it was no different this time either. After what was admittedly a divisive era of Doctor Who for many fans, this last episode really stuck the landing that it needed to. It is perhaps the most enjoyable, emotional, and fun episode from her years as the Doctor, and perhaps ever. It feels different in a way from the previous era closers, not bothering to wrap up controversial storylines, and instead giving more time to so many unexpected characters, many whom are familiar faces from long ago. Many of the past regeneration episodes felt like an end, this felt like closure. It was the perfect way to end this run of the show.

'Doctor Who' Has Struggled in the Last Few Years

The show has struggled in the last few years for some fans, unfortunately. Chris Chibnall still deserves respect for trying to get the show to go in new directions, even if it didn't exactly work out as we all would have liked in the end. Season 11 chose to be more like anthology episodes, not connected to anything for a big finale like seasons in the past. Instead, the episodes were all singular, feeling a bit aimless at times. This approach did, though, bring a return to some fantastic historical episodes, like "Rosa." But it left the characters too far removed from the audience. Season 12 rectified this, having a traditional season story arc like in the past, with action-packed two-parters. Characters were given more time to breathe, but it did introduce the Timeless Child arc. Many fans were not pleased with the Doctor being essentially a chosen one. Season 13 delivered a better held together, if not rushed, plot. The last was the three specials we got this year, culminating in this last episode "The Power of the Doctor."

"The Power of the Doctor" Delivered the Unexpected

So much new story, action, and emotion were put into this episode, and that approach was successful. Instead of retreading steps taken on previous seasons, bringing back controversy that ultimately would not have been able to please fans, it opted for a different approach to not overshadow Whittaker's final performance. Instead, the special acted as a celebration of the show, bringing back major characters from the past, both of this era and from long before. The main antagonist is one of The Doctor's oldest foes: The Master (Sacha Dhawan). In allegiance with the Daleks and Cybermen, it makes for an entertaining and surprisingly funny watch for the villains of this episode. But the special's true heart lies in the relationship between The Doctor and the companions.

Teagan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred) are front and center once again, the latter being the last companion of the Classic show's run. They provide a welcome conversation around their treatment and abandonment in the past, and a heartbreaking foreshadowing for the doomed relationship between The Doctor and Yaz (Mandip Gill) in this very episode. Other old friends return too, Graham (Bradley Walsh) returns for one final adventure after leaving the Tardis in Season 12's New Year's special, as well as much older faces: Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Jo Jones (Katy Manning), and Ian Chesterton (William Russell) who was one of the three original companions of Doctor Who back in 1963. Paul McGann, Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, Peter Davison, David Bradley, and Jo Martin also return to play past incarnations of The Doctor.

This Goodbye Doesn't Feel Sad, but Hopeful

The goodbye to the characters we have grown to know these last few seasons feels less sad and more hopeful. The heart of the show lies with love and family, and seeing the past companions, young and old, coming together as a community is hard hitting emotionally, especially for unresolved companions of the past. It also leaves a bit of hope, even the potential for a spinoff, as Kate Stewart (Jenna Redgrave) suggests she has more in store for them now that their time with The Doctor has ended. Doctor Who is about change, but that doesn't mean that we have to ignore everything that has come before, the show is best when it acknowledges the past.

Jodie Whittaker Shines in the Show's Final Moments

The previous few episodes have confirmed both The Doctor and Yaz have romantic feelings for one another, and this is still present here, if a little subtly. As it is the end of Whittaker's run however, there is nowhere for that to develop, and past romantic relationships with The Doctor never turn out well. It is nice to see that taken into consideration. Instead of some big romantic (and eventually tragic) gesture, we get to see two people enjoy each other's company until they go their separate ways. Not a goodbye, really. Perhaps Yaz and other past companions will return once again, stranger things have happened.

In the end, The Doctor takes on her regeneration alone, basking in a golden sunrise, accepting and welcoming the change. It is less sad than others of the past. Regeneration can be a devastating character arc, especially seen with David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi's regenerations. But this one was thematically different. There was hope and beauty. The Tardis was not destroyed this time as it usually is. She gets to say her final words as The Doctor "right then, Doctor who ever I'm about to be. Tag, you're it" before she regenerates. It is the most fitting end to her Doctor, as well as this era. Welcoming the future, no matter how different. Whittaker got four beautiful years as the Doctor, all culminating in what is likely her best episode of her run. In the end, this era ended with the optimism and hope that is needed for Doctor Who, welcoming in the change.

Doctor Who Seasons 1-13 are currently streaming on HBO Max. Future seasons will be streaming on Disney+ and the BBC.