The Big Picture Alejandro Jodorowsky's idea for Dune was visionary but never got made due to lack of financing and a massive script.

Jodorowsky's unrealized Dune influenced many Hollywood films, from design to storytelling.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two continues the legacy of Dune adaptations with a cast including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

With Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, one of Hollywood's most interesting sagas is getting a new chapter—and not even the Dune franchise itself, but rather the decades-long saga of its many adaptations. Initially released in 1965, Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel has been taken to the big screen multiple times, from David Lynch's controversial Dune in 1984 to Syfy's Children of Dune series.

The most interesting one, however, is the adaptation that never got made. In the early 1970s, a group of French producers bought the rights to Dune and got Alejandro Jodorowsky to write and direct it, but the whole thing was fated not to happen. The story is told in the 2014 documentary, Jodorowsky's Dune, and it's a ride as wild as taming a sandworm in the dunes of Arrakis.

What Would Alejandro Jodorowsky’s ‘Dune’ Have Looked Like?

Anyone who's somewhat familiar with Alejandro Jodorowsky's work would never use words like "conventional" or "normal" as descriptions. When French producer, Michel Seydoux, sought him out in the first place, Jodorowsky had already made his two greatest classics, El Topo and Holy Mountain, and was considered a controversial avant-garde filmmaker for his unique artistic vision. His passion for the project made its wheels start turning as he wrote the script, trying to unlock the "spirituality" behind Frank Herbert's work. He had never read it, but someone told him it was incredible; once he got it in his hands, it drew him in completely.

To make his vision come true, the first step was to properly visualize everything. Jodorowsky sought concept artists to work on the visuals, with legendary French artist, Jean "Moebius" Giraud, drawing storyboards and creatures, Swiss plastic artist, H.R. Giger, drawing buildings (especially the Harkonnen homeworld of Giedi Prime), Chris Foss creating ships, buildings, and weapons, and Dan O'Bannon leading the visual effects department. For the cast, Jodorowsky went big and nabbed only A-listers, even for the smaller roles. Paul Atreides would be played by his son, Brontis Jodorowsky, with David Carradine as Duke Leto Atreides, Geraldine Chaplin as Lady Jessica, and French icon, Alain Delon, as Duncan Idaho. On the antagonist's side, Orson Welles would play Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, with Mick Jagger as Feyd-Rautha, Udo Kier as Piter De Vries, Gloria Swanson as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, and Salvador Dalí as the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV. For the soundtrack, Jodorowsky got progressive rock icons, Magma and Pink Floyd. His goal was to make, "a film that gives LSD hallucinations—without taking LSD."

Jodorowsky's vision for the story of Dune, however, was very different from the Frank Herbert original. He wanted to turn Paul Atreides into a prophet of sorts, altering his story from the way that he was conceived (as the result of "spiritual love") to how he died (his consciousness spreading around every inhabitant of Arrakis as a hive mind and transforming the planet into a lush, green and blue paradise). The people of Arrakis would then go around the universe, freeing them and their consciousnesses. Herbert's Dune is a cautionary tale about the dangers of trusting charismatic leaders and allowing individuals huge amounts of power, while Jodorowsky wanted to do the opposite, making his Paul Atreides into something more like a prophet.

Why Didn’t Jodorowsky’s ‘Dune’ Get Made?

As epic as everything around Alejandro Jodorowsky's Dune sounds, getting it from paper to screen would prove an impossible feat. There was a ton of promise in the project, with Jodorowsky himself believing that it would “change the world”. But when it was time to find a studio willing to finance it, no one was willing to. The main argument was about the high financial risk that a film like this represents, and there was no end to the frustration and heartbreak that followed.

To get all the stars to agree to join his cast, Jodorowsky promised them everything they wanted, which simply wasn't feasible. He promised Orson Welles to hire the chefs of the best restaurants for him to eat while recording, and for Salvador Dalí, Jodorowsky agreed to pay $100,000 an hour and then had to tailor the script. This was all so that Dalí would only have to be present in the studio for exactly one hour, and all his remaining scenes would be done with mechanical mannequins.

Another huge obstacle ended up being Jodorowsky's actual script, which Frank Herbert—who was involved in the project—described as being, "the size of a phone book." For his take on Dune, Jodorowsky intended to make a 14-hour movie, something that no studio was willing to back. The initial budget for the movie was $9.5 million, and when Herbert went to France to follow the pre-production stages, he found out that $2 million had already been spent, making it highly unlikely that filming and post-production could fit into what was left of the budget. The script wasn't properly finished because Jodorowsky relied heavily on the use of storyboards to visualize scenes and wanted to explain to the cast their characters' lines and actions on set. From a creative point of view, this sounds closer to an artist's work, not a filmmaker's, and it put many of the people involved under a lot of stress. Dan O'Bannon, for example, checked into a psychiatric hospital after the project collapsed, and he wasn't the only one suffering from stress and burnout. In the end, every material that was created for Jodorowsky's Dune was compiled into a huge book, of which only three copies exist.

Jodorowsky’s ‘Dune’ Became a Huge Influence Without Ever Being Made

When the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune movie dropped in September 2020, one of the things that helped it take the world by storm was Hans Zimmer's incredible rendition of the Pink Floyd classic, "Breathe." Villeneuve's movie has an other-worldly feel that first became a science fiction staple when Alejandro Jodorowsky got a hold of Dune back in the 1970s. Although Villeneuve did his own thing, he is the latest in a long line of people who were influenced by Jodorowsky's Dune.

Jodorowsky's failure with Dune doesn't mean that his vision never came into being. Once the project was terminated, its storyboards were sent to many artists working in Hollywood and were incorporated into other movies. His legacy influenced an entire generation of filmmakers and practically laid the foundations for the era of blockbusters that would soon follow. H.R. Giger's work on Dune is what got him behind the terrifying visuals of Alien, earning him an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Many movies, like the original Star Wars, The Terminator, Flash Gordon, The Fifth Element, and even Raiders of the Lost Ark all benefited from the storyboards of Jodorowsky's movie. As for the filmmaker himself, many of his storyboards were used in The Incal, the graphic novel that he wrote with Moebius and kickstarted the so-called "Jodoverse" of comic book stories.

Even though Jodorowsky's adaptation of Dune was never created, his son, Brontis, summed everything up perfectly in Frank Pavich's documentary, Jodorowsky's Dune. "The film was killed, but you can hear in some films, 'I am Dune,' 'I am Dune.'" The reference is to how Paul Atreides would die in their movie, and then the people of Arrakis would stand up and say, "I am Paul." In the end, what Jodorowsky envisioned was so epic in scale that it became the myth he wanted, just not in the way that he planned.

