Celebrated filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has made clear his fondness for Emma Stone, having worked with the actress on three previous occasions. Now he’s proving further that a long-term working relationship is his preferred modus operandi with the addition of Joe Alwyn who starred in his Oscar-winning period film, The Favourite to the cast of his upcoming movie And, it will be their second collaboration. And will also star Stone, making it her fourth collaboration with the director, and reuniting her with Alwyn, with whom she first shared the screen in The Favourite.

Since receiving the green light from Searchlight Pictures, the lid has remained tight on plot details and character descriptions for And, and with this latest casting news from The Hollywood Reporter, not much has changed in that regard. However, given that Lanthimos is assembling an all-star cast, some of whom are accustomed to his unorthodox but fun approach to filmmaking from experience, we can be sure to expect more of the distinctively captivating style he has come to be known for. “We are so excited to be collaborating with Joe once again after our extraordinary journey together on The Favourite," said Searchlight Pictures presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum in a statement. "He is a brilliant actor and a welcome addition to the all-star cast Yorgos has put together here."

Alwyn made his professional on-screen debut on Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016) playing the titular lead in the war film based on a novel of the same name by Ben Fountain. He appeared in two other features before landing the supporting role of Samuel Masham, First Baron Masham in The Favourite which remains his most successful work. The role earned him among others, a shared Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Acting Ensemble. He would go on to star in Mary Queen of Scots, Harriet, The Souvenir Part II, and The Last Letter from Your Lover. He recently appeared in Catherine Called Birdy and Stars at Noon and also recently appeared in his first major small-screen role in Conversations with Friends. Away from movies, Alwyn is a talented songwriter with a Grammy Award to his name which he earned for his contributions to Taylor Swift's 2020 album, Folklore.

Alwyn will be joining the previously announced Stone, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley, the latter two of whom also had roles in Lanthimos' Poor Things which is currently in post-production and is slated for release next year. Lanthimos will direct And from a script written by Efthymis Filippou (The Lobsters) and developed by Element Pictures and Film4. Element Pictures, Searchlight, and Film4 will collaborate on the production with Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Kasia Malipan, and Lanthimos serving as producers.

And begins production in New Orleans this month and is expected to be released in 2024. In the meantime, you can watch Alwyn and Qualley in the Stars at Noon trailer down below: