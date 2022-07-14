Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo would like to adapt Marvel Comics' classic crossover storyline Secret Wars if they ever work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. Talking to Deadline during the red carpet premiere of their latest film, The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers also underlined that it would take a monumental effort to put together a worthy adaptation of Secret Wars.

The Russo Brothers joined the MCU to direct Captain America: The Winter Soldier, arguably the best movie in the Captain America trilogy. Thanks to the film’s excellent reception by critics and fans alike, the Russo Brothers returned to direct Captain America: Civil War. Then, the duo took over the helm of the entire MCU to wrap up the “Infinity Saga” with the two-part epic story told in Avengers: Infinity War and Avenger: Endgame. The Russo Brothers might be the most influential filmmakers in the entire MCU, and we are all excited about the idea of the two coming back for another massive crossover event. And by the looks of it, the Russo Brothers have also given the idea some thought. When asked which Marvel storyline they would like to tackle next, Joe Russo said:

"We say the same thing, our love for Marvel is based on the books we read as kids and the books that we fell in love with. The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It's incredibly ambitious – it would be bigger than ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ – it's a massive undertaking and those two movies were really very hard to make. So trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two, we're gonna have to sleep on it."

They make it sound like wishful thinking, but they already have a two-film plan for the adaptation. Written by Jim Shooter with art by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton, Secret Wars ran for 12 issues between 1984 and 1985. The storyline is the first crossover event in the history of Marvel Comics, and having the Russo Brothers coming back to the franchise to adapt it would give fans something huge to expect for the upcoming years.

In Secret Wars, some of the most famous heroes and villains from Marvel Comics are kidnapped by a villain known as The Beyonder and forced to fight each other on the Battleworld planet. The storyline helped introduce many iconic elements to the comic books, including Spider-Man’s black suit. With Phase 4 of the MCU opening the doors of the Multiverse, it would be easy to use many different versions of heroes and villains in the intergalactic competition. And now we have to watch it in theaters!

