Step inside the place where all things your favorite action blockbusters are made - the creative den of Joe and Anthony Russo aka the Russo Brothers. In a behind-the-scenes clip, fans of the legendary duo, who have backed everything from your favorite Marvel movies to rom-coms like You, Me and Dupree, get to see first-hand how the sausage is made - or rather how the movie magic comes to life. It’s kind of like MTV Cribs if Cribs showed you the offices of your favorite Hollywood filmmakers.

Welcoming us in with open arms, like we’re part of their incredibly talented family, the Russo brothers kick off their tour by showing us the original art boards that were presented to the Marvel heads during their pitch for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Anthony almost sheds a tear as he talks about the scene that was cut from the beginning of the film that would’ve seen Cap (Chris Evans) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) fighting alongside each other, adding an even bigger shock to the rupture in their friendship. The bros also take us through a gargantuan folder of key frames and reveal which Marvel bad guy had some background story cut from his big film. Viewers are also filled in on how the gang at the AGBO offices like to kick back and relax when they’re not crafting some of the most high-octane flicks that we’ve ever laid eyes on.

Along with giving us an all-access pass to their workspace, the clip also served as a segue for the directorial duo to promote their upcoming feature, The Gray Man. Keeping it classy, Anthony Russo drops the plug at the very end of their tour, asking audiences to check it out when it lands on Netflix this Friday, July 22. The film, which boasts a star-studded lineup consisting of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé Jean-Page, tells the story of an on-the-run ex-CIA operative named Court Gentry (Gosling). After he discovers some less than savory information about the agency, he becomes the world’s most wanted man. A group of assassins sent by Gentry’s ex-coworker, Lloyd Hansen (Evans) descend on Gentry leading to a globe-trotting manhunt.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas on ‘The Gray Man,’ iPhones, and What It’s Really Like Filming an Action Sequence

The film is out in select theaters now and has been bringing in mixed reviews from critics who are unsure of the Russo brothers’ adaptation of the beloved spy novel. If you’re not going to catch it on the big screen, you can be the judge of it from the comfort of your own home over the weekend. Check out the behind-the-scenes office tour below.