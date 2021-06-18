The first trailer for the autobiographical drama that premiered at TIFF has just been released.

Roadside Attractions has just released the first trailer for the biographical drama, Joe Bell, starring Mark Wahlberg. Joe Bell will be released theatrically on July 23 and tells the tragic true story of a father who embarks on a cross-country walk in honor of his late son, who committed suicide after suffering from vicious bullying at school. The film is written by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, who co-wrote the screenplay for Brokeback Mountain, and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who helmed 2018's Monsters and Men. Connie Britton, Reid Miller, and Gary Sinise round out the cast.

The first trailer for Joe Bell opens with the title character, played by Wahlberg, walking down a country road with his son, Jadin. The two share laughs and Jadin discusses how he feels like he truly belongs in New York City before the two start to belt out Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," establishing them as an adorable dad and son duo. Sadly, as the trailer progresses, it starts to become evident that Jadin is horribly harassed at school simply for being himself. When his dad asks him why the bullying is happening, Jadin tells Joe that it's simply because he's gay.

Joe seems to be in denial of this fact until it's too late, and Jadin is gone. By the end of the trailer, Joe decides he will keep Jadin's name alive, and in order to make a difference for anyone who feels like they don't fit in, he will walk across the entire continental United States until he reaches New York City, where Jadin dreamed he would one day end up.

Joe Bell first premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 14, 2020, under the title Good Joe Bell. Joe Bell is one of three big releases for Wahlberg as of late, the other two being the action film Infinite, which is currently available to stream on Paramount+, and the video game adaptation Uncharted, which is scheduled to be released in February of 2022.

However, if audiences are aching to see an emotionally charged, dramatic performance from the A-lister, they will have to catch Joe Bell in theaters this July 23. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below:

From filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green (MONSTERS AND MEN; upcoming KING RICHARD), along with the Academy Award-winning writing team behind BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN (Diana Ossana & Larry McMurtry) and Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg, JOE BELL tells the intimate and emotional true story of an Oregonian father who pays tribute to his gay teenage son Jadin, embarking on a self-reflective walk across America to speak his heart to heartland citizens about the real and terrifying costs of bullying.

