Joe Biden’s ‘Animal Crossing’ Island Is Big on “No Malarkey” & Getting You to Vote

So, voting. It should be the most important to-do on everyone’s list at the moment because every vote in the 2020 presidential election is a crucial one. If, for some reason, voting is not on the top of your list, perhaps Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s new island on Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons will help you get your priorities in order?

Biden’s Animal Crossing island was explored in-depth during the Kinda Funny Games Twitch stream on Friday (via The Hollywood Reporter). Kinda Funny Games co-hosts Gary Whitta and Greg Miller went into every (Tom) nook and cranny of the Biden-themed island over the course of their 20-minute stream session. During that time, the duo’s wanderings revealed that visitors to the island are greeted by a tiny Biden character sporting a suit and his iconic aviator sunglasses who tells them, “No malarkey!” as they enter. From there, Miller showed off a section of the island featuring voting booths with information for eligible voters on how to vote, plus how to scoop up a Biden/Harris t-shirt, and where on the island you can hang out with Biden. Also incorporated into the island’s way of life is Biden’s life-long love of ice cream, trains, America as a country, and merchandise for both Biden and running mate Kamala Harris. The tour around the island is extremely charming — as is often the case with all things related to Animal Crossing — and is a smart way (in this writer’s opinion) to encourage folks to not let their civic duty fall by the wayside.

Joe Biden's Animal Crossing island is now open to players everywhere.

Thanks for watching the @joebiden reveal, everyone. Go visit in Animal Crossing: DA-7286-5710-7478! pic.twitter.com/trlfAubskI — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) October 16, 2020

