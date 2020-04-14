Joe Biden Set as Guest on Showtime’s Late Night Show ‘Desus & Mero’

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the current frontrunner to be the Democratic nominee in the upcoming presidential election, is set as a guest on the next all-new episode of Desus & Mero on Showtime, the network announced Tuesday.

The interview will be done via remote video conferencing, as hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero continue to shoot episodes of the late night show from their respective homes. Biden’s interview will air this Thursday, April 16, at 11 p.m. on both coasts.

Biden has recently earned endorsements from Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama, making him the presumptive Democratic nominee, though there is growing support for New York governor Andrew Cuomo and California governor Gavin Newsom to throw their hat in the ring.

It’s funny, I was talking about Desus and Mero with my girlfriend this weekend, as she had expressed an interest in naming two plants after them because she likes their energy on camera. I don’t watch enough late night TV, but what I’ve seen of their show, I’ve liked, and they definitely bring a different vibe than, say, the Jimmys.

Desus and Mero were longtime acquaintances who reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, which developed a loyal following. You may not always like or agree with what they have to say, but they have a unique voice that cuts through the media clutter.

The quick-witted duo executive produce their Showtime series along with Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez, and they continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast. To watch Desus and Mero roast Best Picture winner Green Book, click here.