Joe Bob Briggs is back once again to celebrate Halloween as it has announced that they will once again be hosting the Original Special Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown on their streaming service Shudder. The event will be premiering on Friday, October 8 at 9 PM ET. It will also see special guests Jason Blum and David Gordon Green joining Joe Bob and Darcy in their celebration of All Hollow's Eve.

Announced during Blumhouse’s second annual BlumFest celebration, the Halloween Special starring Joe Bob Briggs is once again happening. As written in a press release for the event, Shudder says "in what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season."

Also part of the festivities is the special guests who will include Blumhouse CEO and producer Jason Blum, who has had a hand in producing some of the big horror films of the last decade such as Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, and 2018's Halloween, as well as Gordon Green, who was the director and co-writer of the aforementioned 2018 Halloween film as well as the director and co-writer of its upcoming sequel Halloween Kills. The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and is directed by Austin Jennings.

Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown will premiere live on the Shudder TV feed at 9pm ET on Friday, October 8. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and within the Shudder offering in the AMC+ bundle on Sunday, October 10. Watch the promo video from Joe Bob Briggs down below.

